Abey yaar Pakistaniyon k khilaf deliberate psychological war hai...people have slowly been desensitized people have lost hope in their capabilities and they dont even know their own capabilities. Pakistan mar muk gaya hai lekin abhi bhi thora bahoot dum baki hai...banya banne me faida hai bhao. ..dunya phir k dekh lo India jitna khud ganda hai, utni gandi cheezen bnata hai. Unhon ne hamari progress hamper kr k khud ko khara kr lia hai.



Our own collective mentalities played a huge role in our own demise.



Agar aj ye koum..ye awam datt jaye...am banda apni apni choti individual needs thori dair side p rakhe...aur thori der in BC waderon, sayasatdano aur mukhtalif jhandon wali dukandariyon ko band krawney ki sakbt demand kre to...mein dekhta hu kon mai ka laal politician oppress karta hai.

But biggest problem is common man is being fooled by different colored flags and dukaans of politics. They go running towards Qadri protests one day...IK protest another, Bhutto walo ka apna circus hai, Mulla ko apni parri hai aur Nawaz mujhe kyun nikala ro ra hai.



Pakistan and its people have sooo much potential...they need guidance, education and the moral&wisdom it's elder had in from 60's to about 80's

