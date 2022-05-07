Pakistan athletics squad to feature in Imam Reza Cup in Iran - Radio Pakistan .

A seven-member Pakistan athletics squad will travel to Iran in the last week of ongoing month to compete in the 2nd Imam Reza Cup, slated to be held in Mashhad from May 29 to 30.Talking to APP, President of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Major General, retired, Muhammad Akram Sahi said highly talented athletes have been selected to represent the country in Imam Reza Cup. This is a key competition in the build-up of our athletes to the World Athletics Championships and other important upcoming international events,"Those scheduled to fly Iran on May 28 to feature in different categories of the competition include Shajar Abbas (100m & 200m), Abdul Mueed (200m & 400m), Sharoz Khan (high jump), Kashif Majeed (long jump) and Muhammad Yasir (javelin throw). Two coaches Qazi Tanveer Hussain and Rana Sajjad Ahmad Khan will also accompany the athletes.