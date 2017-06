“We know that there are some concerns about this corridor but we keep stressing that this economic corridor is just an economic initiative for cooperation and it targets no third country and does not connect with any sovereign disputes,” he added.



Geng Shuang hoped that the disputes between India and Pakistan will be resolved properly through consultations and negotiations.



Regarding a question about update two Chinese nationals kidnapped in Pakistan, he said the Chinese government attaches high importance to this case, adding that they were still coordinating with the Pakistani side to verify the situation.

