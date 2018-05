Pakistan at bottom of agri R&D spending in South Asia



Punjab yield gaps in major crops is hazardously high and yields are 30-50percent low in the neighbouring countries of the region, reasoning that Pakistan is at the bottom of agricultural R&D spending which is lower in South Asia

agriculture policy practicing in Pakistan became irrelevant

said that that Pakistan exports have not been able to enter in high-value market and fetch good return due to lack of value-addition by exports sectors and diversification of products, terming it as one of the factors of country's balance of payment problem.

value chain is another challenge which is around 2 to 3 percent in Pakistan and ideally the country should have around 12 percent value addition. With 2-3 percent level Pakistan cannot have viable and ideal products.

all know that there are huge challenges,

ransformation in their priority list by understanding the sensitivity of the rural issues

that sustained growth, economic development and poverty reduction are vital for the economic, social and political viability.

In Pakistan, the achievements of these goals have been constrained by absence of an effective national strategy and public policy.

Realizing the importance of the rural economy

knowledge based polices.

it also includes the social assessment of changes in the quality of life, such as improvement in health and nutrition, education, environmentally safe living conditions, and reduction in gender and income inequalities and food security.

away from agriculture.