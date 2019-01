As per the minutes of the meeting, Pakistan recommended a cascade study for projects on the Jhelum river to be undertaken for extracting maximum benefit from Jhelum River flow by optimizing the cumulative operation of all cascade projects.



Founded on the joint study of the country’s power market, both Beijing and Islamabad will deliberate about the 700MW Azad Pattan and 640MW Mahl hydropower projects at the 5thExpert Panel meeting, as per the JCC’s decision.



The government has requested to axe the 1320MW Rahim Yar Khan imported-fuel power plant from the CPEC list and instead include Azad Pattan and Mahl hydropower projects in its place.

