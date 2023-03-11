Pakistan - As The Pivotal State

Hello All, I used to go on this Hong Kong-based online newspaper, Asia Times. They post many good articles about geopolitical, economic, military, and national resources. They had a robust comments section. The most interesting comments were always posted by these Pakistani commenters. Oftentimes, as here and on Social Media, Indians routinely would come and start trolling on anything Pakistan-related articles. There was always one Pakistani commenter who used to counter the Indians by leaving thought-provoking comments. His way of thinking wasn't linear, It was abstract but concise.

Oddly, I came across his comments in an NYTimes article on Pakistan and Imran Khan (sometimes around 2018?). He again Indians to the task.



Anyways, I found the commenter's LinkedIn profile just by going off his Asia Times profile, since it was linked to his Facebook. I reached out on LinkedIn and came to learn that this person had a very impressive Aeronautical Engineering background.



He often writes on Islam, Pakistan, India-Pakistan relations, and the Middle East. He was kind enough to share one such paper, on Pakistan and its status to be a pivotal state. I want to share this article with fellow Pakistanis. I found it to be very thought-provoking.



I thought it was appropriate given the current stressful situation our people are going through. Hope you guys enjoy it.



PS - for privacy purposes, I blacked out his name and telephone information.



"In 1947 US Life Magazine interview MA Jinnah predicted Pakistan to be the "Pivot" of the world, not just Islam. Notwithstanding the then vastly greater material advancement of the US, his Pakistan was still going to play a key and central role. It would have been dismissed as a laughable boast had it not come true as events have proved his foresight."