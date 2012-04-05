What's new

Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
2,742
17
3,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan should stop getting t-72 mods, we should find a way to make more affordable leopard class tanks; something like the Turkish Altay but slightly smaller and more affordable.
 
Max

Max

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 3, 2014
8,322
-3
11,420
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
any special reason for acquiring this instead of funding HIT to produce adequate numbers of AK-1?
 
Dazzler

Dazzler

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Oct 19, 2008
8,556
29
20,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
here comes the improved model. Notice the olive green color of the gun, and it now has a muzzle reference sytem as well.

The older version lacked both these enhancements


 
Beethoven

Beethoven

FULL MEMBER
Aug 25, 2015
679
0
775
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dazzler said:
here comes the improved model. Notice the olive green color of the gun, and it now has a muzzle reference sytem as well.

The older version lacked both these enhancements


Click to expand...
You mean to say these changes were made on Pakistan's request????
And what about the engine....during the last trials engines were reportedly having problems with the transmission....have they been rectified as well?????
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 1, Guests: 6)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
GreenFalcon Life of an ISI Agent - ISI Pakistan "Main ISI Hoon" | ISPR-Pakistan Army General Photos & Multimedia 8
Harry Potter China and its support to Pakistan main threats:Indian Army. Indian Defence Forum 0
I Pakistan Army Aviation Corps Eyesight Requirements Join Pakistan Army 3
b4umsf Tribute to Pakistan Army | Mujh ko phir yad ata hai meray Watan Military Photos & Multimedia 0
Areesh Indian Army jawan killed, officer among two injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Indian Defence Forum 5
ghazi52 1947- 2020 : ..Army Chiefs who lead Pakistan’s Army Pakistan Army 0
Clutch Indian Hindutva Army Ret. Major Gaurav promoting Terrorism using Molvis & Pakistan Analyst Response. Pakistan's Internal Security 15
beijingwalker Pakistani soldier killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army Central & South Asia 8
A Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy quadcopter Strategic & Foreign Affairs 14
beijingwalker Featured After China, now Pakistan Army Chief issues open warning to India Central & South Asia 25

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top