Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions

Dazzler said:



The older version lacked both these enhancements





here comes the improved model. Notice the olive green color of the gun, and it now has a muzzle reference sytem as well.The older version lacked both these enhancements Click to expand...

You mean to say these changes were made on Pakistan's request????And what about the engine....during the last trials engines were reportedly having problems with the transmission....have they been rectified as well?????