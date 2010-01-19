/ Register

  Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Pakistan Army's T-129 ATAK Helicopter Deal | Updates & Discussions.

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by Horus, Jan 19, 2010.

    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    TAI general director Muharrem Dortkasli says Pakistan and Jordan are already Evaluating T-129 ATAK.

    DATE:01/10/09
    SOURCE:Flight International
    ATAK team outlines progress of Turkey's T129 project, after first flight success
    By Luca Peruzzi

    6c7e64fd4d164818af9634cd186b7b99._.jpg

    Programme officials from the ATAK development team have provided further details of Turkey's T129 attack helicopter programme, as its first prototype has completed its debut flight.

    Conducted at AgustaWestland's Vergiate facility in Italy on 28 September, the milestone event involved aircraft P1, the first of five prototypes to be produced under the Turkish Aerospace Industries-led programme.

    Powered by LHTEC T800A-4 engines, the aircraft is one of three T129s to be built in a basic configuration, with the others to enter final assembly at Vergiate in March and July 2010, respectively.

    Kits for the programme's two so-called Turkey Unique Configuration prototypes will be delivered to TAI in April and August 2010. These production-standard airframes will undergo assembly, integration, test and trials in Turkey.

    Critical design reviews for both aircraft versions will be concluded in the second quarter of next year, and all five prototypes should fly by mid-2011. "The joint programme is on time, cost and scheduled programme achievements," says AgustaWestland chief executive Giuseppe Orsi.

    Turkey has ordered 50 production T129s and has options on another 41. The aircraft will be equipped with Turkish-made systems including electronics, forward-looking infrared sensor, cockpit avionics and mission computer from Aselsan, and weapon systems from Roketsan.

    TAI general director Muharrem Dortkasli says the first T129 ATAK will be handed over to the Turkish armed forces in the third quarter of 2013. Turkey will be responsible for international marketing and sales of the design, and industry sources say several countries are already evaluating the product, including Jordan and Pakistan.:pakistan:

    Source link:ATAK team outlines progress of Turkey's T129 project, after first flight success
    Turkey Presses Ahead with its Attack Helicopter Project - The Jamestown Foundation

    " The helicopter program is seen as one of the flagship projects for Turkey's flourishing defense industry, as it will involve not only the transfer of advanced technology, but also the integration of various domestically developed weapons and communications systems. Moreover, since Turkey's TAI will have the exclusive rights to market and sell the final product worldwide, the project is particularly attractive for Turkey. Through this and other ambitious national weapons programs, it aims to emerge as a major player in the global arms industry. Pakistan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have reportedly expressed their interest in purchasing the T-129 (Anadolu Ajansi, September 25). "





    My photoshop Image for you guys depicting our Next generation Attack Helicopter Inshallah in Pakistan colors and this Image is dedicated to my Turkish Brother Cabatli 53 for his Great help and dedication.



    Black Blood.:pakistan:
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    1f270a07705db04747934f1f0dcbdf2d.jpg
     
    Mercenary

    Mercenary ELITE MEMBER

    Good News....

    US has stopped making Cobra Gunships and Apache are too expensive.

    I think Pakistan should go for these Gunships.

    I think we should buy 10-20 of these machines and buy 30-40 in parts and assemble them in Pakistan and get turkey to give us TOT and build them in Pakistan.

    Long Live Pak-Turkey Friendship :pakistan:
     
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    80 of the T-129 would be sufficent for Pakistan's anti terrorist efforts
     
    navtrek

    navtrek SENIOR MEMBER

    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    where the heck is cabatli :lol:
     
    Barrett

    Barrett FULL MEMBER

    What happened to the Tiger deal ?
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    I think if we got em we will call them T-129 Hamza;)
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    No news as yet but i personally think that Euros are not going to give us any TOT where is TOT option ( According to Cabatli53 ) with ATAK and UTMAS Missiles for Burraq and ATAK is a too good option for Pakistan Army to Resist:pakistan:
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    b49b290c9de64b3c45a802cc7db62c62.png
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    0933c7c2e88ed8d0be67e33657be092f.png
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    T129 ATAK Cockpit and Avionics

     
    Barrett

    Barrett FULL MEMBER

    It sure is a very good option but depends on the price tag it is offered with. Another good option from a very reliable source is the Chinese Z-10:china:
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    9436a84d958698ab91b275bf3acb2f0f.jpg
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Unfortunately Z-10 has been or will be abandoned :agree::china:
     
