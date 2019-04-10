Pakistan Army's new Tactical gear & Uniform.

"Americanization"?? You mean Pak army is beginning to conform to American style, but then how is that a bad thing? American armed forces are the standard of modernisation. Even the British left the old Khaki, good thing PA has also changed its standard.Begun has the Americanization of Pak army...
Same looking as american uiniform..
Bring back Khaki wardee...
Not as a program like Insas but PA is going step by step.... We now see almost all the soldiers now wear Bullet proof jackets... A recent reports are of Red *** sights for Rifles (few thousands Initially) .... We might see headsets and GPS devices for all soldiers in years to come....There is also new Sub MG thread as well.... No one knows if we also see Replacement of G3s or Upgrade if they like the result of those *** sights and scopes.^^^ Cool vid, pretty cool gear!
+btw does PA have anything in the works along the lones of the Future Force Warrior of US, FIST of UK, FELIN of France or F-INSAS of India??
Or we can just go for H & K 417 or 6....But I dont see this happening very soon... Replacing 0.7 Million rifles wont be easyIf we ever replace the G3 then we should go for the new Turkish Rifle based on the H&K model.
Tactical gear means more ammo , medicine , water , equipment = combat effectiveness and better survival.This is good now hopefully this will lead to being better combat effective.