Pakistan Army's new Tactical gear & Uniform.

+btw does PA have anything in the works along the lones of the Future Force Warrior of US, FIST of UK, FELIN of France or F-INSAS of India?? Click to expand...

Not as a program like Insas but PA is going step by step.... We now see almost all the soldiers now wear Bullet proof jackets... A recent reports are of Red *** sights for Rifles (few thousands Initially) .... We might see headsets and GPS devices for all soldiers in years to come....There is also new Sub MG thread as well.... No one knows if we also see Replacement of G3s or Upgrade if they like the result of those *** sights and scopes.