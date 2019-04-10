What's new

Pakistan Army's new Tactical gear & Uniform.

Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,052
11
18,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
New Updated Kit, with British style "Bergen" rucksacks, Camel Back Hydration units and other stuff, all made in upgraded Wah POF Clothing Factory.
:pakistan:




 
Last edited by a moderator:
Abingdonboy

Abingdonboy

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 4, 2010
29,604
46
55,437
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
^^^ Cool vid, pretty cool gear!



+btw does PA have anything in the works along the lones of the Future Force Warrior of US, FIST of UK, FELIN of France or F-INSAS of India??
 
Desert Fox

Desert Fox

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 16, 2010
10,586
30
17,817
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Safriz said:
Begun has the Americanization of Pak army...
Same looking as american uiniform..
Bring back Khaki wardee...
Click to expand...
"Americanization"?? You mean Pak army is beginning to conform to American style, but then how is that a bad thing? American armed forces are the standard of modernisation. Even the British left the old Khaki, good thing PA has also changed its standard.
 
mjnaushad

mjnaushad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2008
6,737
1
5,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abingdonboy said:
^^^ Cool vid, pretty cool gear!



+btw does PA have anything in the works along the lones of the Future Force Warrior of US, FIST of UK, FELIN of France or F-INSAS of India??
Click to expand...
Not as a program like Insas but PA is going step by step.... We now see almost all the soldiers now wear Bullet proof jackets... A recent reports are of Red *** sights for Rifles (few thousands Initially) .... We might see headsets and GPS devices for all soldiers in years to come....There is also new Sub MG thread as well.... No one knows if we also see Replacement of G3s or Upgrade if they like the result of those *** sights and scopes.
 
Desert Fox

Desert Fox

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 16, 2010
10,586
30
17,817
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mjnaushad said:
Not as a program like Insas but PA is going step by step.... We now see almost all the soldiers now wear Bullet proof jackets... A recent reports are of Red *** sights for Rifles (few thousands Initially) .... We might see headsets and GPS devices for all soldiers in years to come....There is also new Sub MG thread as well.... No one knows if we also see Replacement of G3s or Upgrade if they like the result of those *** sights and scopes.
Click to expand...
If we ever replace the G3 then we should go for the new Turkish Rifle based on the H&K model.
 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,052
11
18,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan



Military Hydration System

Used to facilitate the troops to meet their drinking water needs during combat movements / training.

::Clothing Factory::

Specifications

Type : Military Hydration System
Load Capacity : 2.5 liters
Material : Cordura Cloth 1000 Den Polypropylene Webbing Misc. Garniture Items
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,907
410
96,842
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Ruck Sack



Medical Kit



Ammo-Carrier RPG-7



Ammo-Carrier- 60MM Mortar



Pistol Holster



Military Hydration System



Water bottle holster



Tactical vest & Kevlar Ballistic Helmet

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

hasnainfirst
Standard equipment of an average Pakistani Soldier ...
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
10K
Desert Fox 1
Desert Fox 1
ghazi52
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police
Replies
1
Views
780
ghazi52
ghazi52
Ceylal
THE UAE HIRED EX US SPECIAL FORCES FOR TARGETED ASSASSINATION OF POLITICAL OPPONENTS
Replies
2
Views
3K
LeGenD
LeGenD
A.Muqeet khan
Dangerous Propaganda: Network Close To NATO Military Leader Fueled Ukraine Conflict
Replies
0
Views
668
A.Muqeet khan
A.Muqeet khan
The SC
On Future War
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom