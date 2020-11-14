What's new

Pakistan Army’s martyred Lt Nasir paid tribute in Australia

Web Desk

06:58 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

RAWALPINDI – A special memorial service was held at Royal Military College ( RMC) Duntroon, Australia to pay tribute to martyred Lieutenant Nasir Hussain, who was graduate of the institution.
Wreath was laid at RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian and Pakistan Armies, said ISPR in a tweet also carrying a video.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327240919503032320

On September 3, Lt Nasir and two other troops were martyred in an operation in North Waziristan.
According to ISPR, the troops were providing security to the road construction teams in Ghariom area of North Waziristan when came under an IED attack. The terrorists had planted an IED to target the troops.
 
