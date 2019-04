Pakistan Army’s Major Saiqa Gulzar wins Gold Medal in USA

Pride of Nation Major Saiqa Gulzar D/O Sir Gulzar Masih Sidhu from Vehari.She has won the Gold meddle during training in U.S A. Out of 52 soldiers all over the world. We are proud of you daughter....PRIDE of the NATION: #Pakistan Army's Christian Major Saiqa Gulzar from Vehari, a city about 100KM from Multan, has won a gold medal during her training in the United States of America. Daughter of a local teacher Gulzar Masih Sidhu was top of the list consisting 52 soldiers.