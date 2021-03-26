Pakistan Army's Exercises from around the World.

Pakistani troops take part in military exercises in China

A contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces is participating in a 10-day “Shared Destiny 2021” multinational peacekeeping live exercise at Central China’s Henan Province. This site is China’s military training base, and will feature military troops from Pakistan, Mongolia, Thailand, and China. After taking part at the opening ceremony at the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force’s Queshan Combined Tactical Training Base, the troops are now moving to conduct drills at various other training sites. This is the first time foreign troops will be training alongside Chinese at the Chinese military’s headquarters.

