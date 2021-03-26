What's new

Pakistan Army's Exercises from around the World.

Pakistani troops take part in military exercises in China

September 9, 2021

AUTHOR



A contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces is participating in a 10-day “Shared Destiny 2021” multinational peacekeeping live exercise at Central China’s Henan Province. This site is China’s military training base, and will feature military troops from Pakistan, Mongolia, Thailand, and China. After taking part at the opening ceremony at the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force’s Queshan Combined Tactical Training Base, the troops are now moving to conduct drills at various other training sites. This is the first time foreign troops will be training alongside Chinese at the Chinese military’s headquarters.

BEIJING: A contingent of Pakistan armed forces is participating in the 10-day “Shared Destiny 2021” multinational peacekeeping live exercise started at a military training base in Central China’s Henan province.

Troops from four nation; China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand took part in an opening ceremony at the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force’s Queshan Combined Tactical Training Base and then moved to multiple training ranges to conduct drills, according to the Chinese military’s headquarters at the exercise said in a statement.

The exercise is the first multinational peacekeeping exercise held by the Chinese military and is focused on joint operations by peacekeepers from several nations.
 
RAWALPINDI, Sep 18 (APP):. . The Pakistan Army troops have participated in the multinational UN Peacekeeping Exercise “Shared Destiny-2021” conducted at Queshan Training Base of Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The troops from Pakistan, China, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the multinational event, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The exercise focused on training for operations executed by UN peacekeepers in different missions.

All the participants greatly appreciated the participation of Pakistani contingent, their level of expertise and Pakistan’s continued large scale contribution to UN peacekeeping operations.
 
Pakistan Army participates in ‘Peace Mission' joint exercise in Russia

Troops from all SCO member states are participating under extremely challenging environment, says ISPR


News Desk
September 22, 2021

a tri services contingent of pakistan army is participating in the exercise screengrab


A tri-services contingent of Pakistan Army is participating in the exercise.

A contingent of Pakistan Army participated in the opening ceremony of "Peace Mission" joint exercise under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) platform held at Donguz training area, Orenburg region in Russia, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The military's media wing said that Colonel General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, Commander of Central Military District Russian armed forces was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

"Troops from all Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states are participating in the exercise under extremely challenging field environment. Belarus is taking part in the exercise as an observer," it added.

ISPR said that a tri-services contingent of the Pakistan Army is participating in the military drills.

The exercise is focused on anti-terrorist operations and best practices in the counter-terrorism domain, it further said.

The joint exercises are seen as another step in growing military-to-military cooperation, indicating steady growth in the relationship between the two countries, whose ties had been marred by Cold War rivalry for decades.

Earlier this year in February, Pakistan Navy conducted joint drills with the naval forces of Russia and Sri Lanka at the culmination of multinational maritime exercise Aman-21.

In November last year, the two countries' Special Forces participated in drills and procedures for hostage rescue, cordon and search operations, heli-rappelling and sky diving.

In September last year, a contingent of the Pakistan armed forces participated in the multinational military exercises titled ‘Kavkaz 2020’ in the Russian city of Astrakhan.

Pakistan had also participated in a similar series of exercises called 'Tsentr 2019', in Russia in 2019. The war-games were joined by troops from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and other countries.
 
Opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (#JATE) 2021, held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi as part of SCO Regional Anti Terrorism Structure.


1632433328786.png




1632433374141.png




1632433409383.png
 
