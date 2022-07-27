Pakistan army will start getting Z-10MP attack helicopter from 2023

KaiserX said: Ive had enough of these BS excuses since last 20 years. Even the jirga and tribal leaders have come out on many occaisions against these takfiris terrorist and pleaded with the army to go after them. Many occaisions the tribesmen themselves went after TTP yet our haramkhore bikari army is either 1. Completely incapable of fighting a battle 2. Unwilling to due to the fear of being targetted by TTP elements deep inside pak itself.



It is most likely a combination of these 2. These bikari property dealers are so scared of losing their life/privilage because of being extorted by TTP elementsbyet they never got the brain to strike the TTP leadership in kabul itself knowing very well where noor wali mehsud dines and sleeps. Click to expand...

The tribal elders formed Lashkars to defend Pakistan and Pak army but the army after a few months withdrew their support and allowed the Militants to assassinate and kill the lashkar people, there was also a militant organisation which was pro Pakistan but army also withdrew their support and TTP links militants fought months long wars against it and defeated it in Tirah Valley. I believe certain people in the higher up have close links with the militants, they just want them to stop targeting the army but don't want to destroy them for various reasons.We were told since 2001 that Pakistan army cannot fight militants due to severe consequences but General Raheel Sharif launched operations, that too without the sitting PMlN government permission, we ended up successfully reducing their influence to N and S Waziristan, terrorism was reduced in Pakistan and military courts were set up to prosecute them. After General Raheel retirement we have gone backwards, the terrorists are not prosecuted and courts freed 25k plus militants, no serious action is taken against them, their funding and backers but instead generals are busy in making money and involved in politics.Report on anti terrorist lashkars back in 2008. Why doesn't the army protect, fund and support these people and destroy extremist ideology, militancy.