What's new

Pakistan army will start getting Z-10MP attack helicopter from 2023

monitor

monitor

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 24, 2007
8,506
6
12,384
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Screenshot_2022-07-27-21-11-50-990_com.android.chrome.jpg
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,090
-20
26,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
KaiserX said:
For what? just in time for 2023s pakistan day military parade?

We dont need such shiny weapons. First thing army should reform itself into an actual fighting force rather than a bunch of property dealer whimpies that cannot even wipe out terrorist from waziristan since last 20 years.
Click to expand...

TTP situation isn't because we can't bomb the shit out of them, it's because too many local tribal types and the tribes themselves are all connected, we start mass slaughtering and they come out with their jalsas and stupid boothas with "stet, kill pashtoon" placards

It's why we are trying negotiations to keep them in Afghanistan
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
38,527
486
85,646
Country
United States
Location
United States
KaiserX said:
For what? just in time for 2023s pakistan day military parade?

We dont need such shiny weapons. First thing army should reform itself into an actual fighting force rather than a bunch of property dealer whimpies that cannot even wipe out terrorist from waziristan since last 20 years.
Click to expand...
That is cultural issue for which ad nauseum repetitions on every thread is both irrelevant and pretty useless. The Z-10 is the topic at hand, not institutional or cultural cancer that plagues most Pakistanis
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,267
1
3,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
KaiserX said:
Ive had enough of these BS excuses since last 20 years. Even the jirga and tribal leaders have come out on many occaisions against these takfiris terrorist and pleaded with the army to go after them. Many occaisions the tribesmen themselves went after TTP yet our haramkhore bikari army is either 1. Completely incapable of fighting a battle 2. Unwilling to due to the fear of being targetted by TTP elements deep inside pak itself.

It is most likely a combination of these 2. These bikari property dealers are so scared of losing their life/privilage because of being extorted by TTP elementsbyet they never got the brain to strike the TTP leadership in kabul itself knowing very well where noor wali mehsud dines and sleeps.
Click to expand...

The tribal elders formed Lashkars to defend Pakistan and Pak army but the army after a few months withdrew their support and allowed the Militants to assassinate and kill the lashkar people, there was also a militant organisation which was pro Pakistan but army also withdrew their support and TTP links militants fought months long wars against it and defeated it in Tirah Valley. I believe certain people in the higher up have close links with the militants, they just want them to stop targeting the army but don't want to destroy them for various reasons.

We were told since 2001 that Pakistan army cannot fight militants due to severe consequences but General Raheel Sharif launched operations, that too without the sitting PMlN government permission, we ended up successfully reducing their influence to N and S Waziristan, terrorism was reduced in Pakistan and military courts were set up to prosecute them. After General Raheel retirement we have gone backwards, the terrorists are not prosecuted and courts freed 25k plus militants, no serious action is taken against them, their funding and backers but instead generals are busy in making money and involved in politics.

Report on anti terrorist lashkars back in 2008. Why doesn't the army protect, fund and support these people and destroy extremist ideology, militancy.
www.nytimes.com

Pakistan Uses Tribal Militias in Taliban War (Published 2008)

The use of tribal militias is a new tool for the Pakistani Army, which has met resistance from militants.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

www.rferl.org

Pakistani Pashtun Tribe Rises Up Against Extremists

A Pashtun tribe in Pakistan has risen against a Taliban-allied militia it once felt forced to accommodate.
www.rferl.org www.rferl.org

www.theguardian.com

Pakistani tribes fight back against Taliban

Moderate tribesmen are challenging extremists in what could develop into a mass resistance movement
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
3,979
-1
5,601
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Princeps Senatus said:
It's depressing how we used to get excited about such news before but now everyone is just gloomy and bitter
Click to expand...

Same here : we can blame Bajwa for his regime change operation for the change in shift. My general attitude on PA announcemens has gone to "meh" mode. Airforce/Navy are less political so i still look on them more favourably with excitement.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
Indian Army to start pilot training on Apache Helicopters in the United States
Replies
5
Views
512
rezidiaz
R
B
China's Z-20 helicopter enters armed police service, offers mobility in anti-terrorist missions
Replies
4
Views
577
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
B
PLA reveals details of Z-10 attack helicopter, 'superior to foreign counterparts’
Replies
8
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
dBSPL
USAF Doubles F-15EX Request in Fiscal 2023, Reduces F-35 Buy
Replies
0
Views
170
dBSPL
dBSPL
B
Pakistan Army successfully rescue stranded mountaineers
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom