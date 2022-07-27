Pakistan army will start getting Z-10MP attack helicopter from 2023

For what? just in time for 2023s pakistan day military parade?
We dont need such shiny weapons. First thing army should reform itself into an actual fighting force rather than a bunch of property dealer whimpies that cannot even wipe out terrorist from waziristan since last 20 years.
Ive had enough of these BS excuses since last 20 years. Even the jirga and tribal leaders have come out on many occaisions against these takfiris terrorist and pleaded with the army to go after them. Many occaisions the tribesmen themselves went after TTP yet our haramkhore bikari army is either 1. Completely incapable of fighting a battle 2. Unwilling to due to the fear of being targetted by TTP elements deep inside pak itself.
It is most likely a combination of these 2. These bikari property dealers are so scared of losing their life/privilage because of being extorted by TTP elementsbyet they never got the brain to strike the TTP leadership in kabul itself knowing very well where noor wali mehsud dines and sleeps.
2023 is far away and with world wars who knows what shall happen
its Good sign, people want to awk about economy, politics etc instead beign happy with few shiny toys.It's depressing how we used to get excited about such news before but now everyone is just gloomy and bitter
