Pakistan Army Wants 50% Reduction in Electricity Bills for Officers

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Pakistan Army Wants 50% Reduction in Electricity Bills for Officers​


By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 31, 2022 | 2:05 pm

pak-army-2.jpg


The constant increase in electricity tariff in the recent months has affected every category of consumers and it hasn’t spared officers of the Pakistan Army as well who are finding it hard to pay the exorbitant bills.

Quarter Master General of the General Headquarters (GHQ) has recently approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) through the Ministry of Defense, seeking a complete 50% rebate on electricity bills for all commissioned officers.
According to official details, the Government of Pakistan had approved a 25% rebate on electricity bills for commissioned officers in 1985. It had revised the rebate to 50% on total consumed units via SRO No. (1)/96.


The officers are required to pay other charges and taxes as notified with time which are also mentioned in the schedule for electricity tariff for ex-WAPDA Companies effective from 13 August 2002. The rates for WAPDA (now DISCOs) were revised via letter No. 2290-2315/GMCS/Tariffs/T-150 (Vol-lx) on August 20, 2002.
The DISCOs have amended the rates per unit of electricity on account of variable charges, sale rates of electricity per Kwh, financial cost surcharge, fuel price adjustment, electricity duty, Neelum Jhelum surcharge, tariff rationalization surcharges, and GST.
Military Engineering Services (MES) is responsible for ensuring the 50% rebate for officers in light of previous notifications by the Government of Pakistan. Since it is calculating the rebate on the basis of energy charges instead of variable unit charges, the 50% notified rebate for officers has been reduced to 3.5% in reality.
In view of the above, the GHQ has approached the Defense Ministry to get the comments of NEPRA and Power Division on the matter as required by Rule 18(4) of Rules of Business 1973.
Last year, the GHQ had initially approached the Defense Ministry which drafted a summary for the Federal Cabinet and sent it to Finance Ministry for final comments. The Finance Ministry had referred the matter to Power Division, stating that issues concerning electricity bills do not concern Finance Ministry.
Via: Business Recorder

Advertisement

ALSO READ
Advertisement

Khan Sahib, please say NO to them, we all are already under financial stress due to inflation and Covid-19.

Imran Khan said:
bhai officer ghareeb hai uski salari aik lakhoon main hai jawan ameer admi hai 25000 main hi
Khan Sahib, I am unaware of the present salary structure but believe it is not true for up to colonel rank. But definitely, considerable facilities are there.
 
