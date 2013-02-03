What's new

Pakistan army uniform information.

6958498107_15f2a7c875_z.jpg

a.bmp

hamid%2Bgul.jpg

These photos are of officers of pakistan army armoured corps officers.
Firstly, i know that the special sash is a (BOSHDAN)
1-what is it's significance?
2-why only officers of armoured corps are entitled/allowed to wear it?
P.S @Xeric the (sam brownes belt) article doesnot mention boshdan!
Secondly,
If you notice General hamid gul's pic you will notice chain mail armour on the shoulder!
1-what is its significance?
Thirdly,
Is there any name of the other decorations e.g the chains on the BOSHDAN?
Fourthly,
why cavalry officers have the insignia of their regiments on their berets instead of the corps e.g officers of artillery only have the artillery insignia ön their berets!..?

@Xeric , @fatman17
@Last Hope please tell!
 
zia_feb10.jpg

NOTICE, the Boshdan is on ceremonial dress also! not just mess dress!

And i should add that im not complaining about these ^^^

actualy Im a Huge fan of ARMOURED CORPS UNIFORM!
:police:
 
Uniform of Risaldar major of 5 horse
of late 19th century!
11_Lancers_(Probyn's).jpg

IS it SD or Mess dress? And notice the boshdan is quite simpler[bcoz of low rank] even by 19th century standards!
 
alpha1cavalier said:
im still wondering what u meant by that!
ok I will end the suspense for you

Generals would normally avoid giving away an exaggerated emote or facial expression, it comes from the British military training of stiff upper lip. there are always exceptions like Gen Montgomery who did have a grimace but bless his soul he was fiery commander.

generally, the portrait pictures of generals might have a pleasant expression but thats all
they will keep their anger or happiness under control and normally you wont find them laughing out loud in an informal relaxed gathering.

the picture of this general (no disrespect to him) was a bit odd. you pressed it so I said it.

Gen Sahabzada Yakub Khan for you
23.jpg

Command & Staff College Quetta Picture
images

As first commandant of Governor Generals Bodyguard , Pakistan,1947

SahibzadaYaqubAliKhan003.jpg

as General armour corps
Gen Musa Khan
gen-musa-khan-hazara-ed.jpg
 

