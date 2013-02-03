Pakistan army uniform information.

alpha1cavalier said: im still wondering what u meant by that! Click to expand...

ok I will end the suspense for youGenerals would normally avoid giving away an exaggerated emote or facial expression, it comes from the British military training of stiff upper lip. there are always exceptions like Gen Montgomery who did have a grimace but bless his soul he was fiery commander.generally, the portrait pictures of generals might have a pleasant expression but thats allthey will keep their anger or happiness under control and normally you wont find them laughing out loud in an informal relaxed gathering.the picture of this general (no disrespect to him) was a bit odd. you pressed it so I said it.Gen Sahabzada Yakub Khan for youCommand & Staff College Quetta PictureAs first commandant of Governor Generals Bodyguard , Pakistan,1947as General armour corpsGen Musa Khan