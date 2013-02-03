Pakistan army uniform information.

These photos are of officers of pakistan army armoured corps officers.
Firstly, i know that the special sash is a (BOSHDAN)
1-what is it's significance?
2-why only officers of armoured corps are entitled/allowed to wear it?
P.S @Xeric the (sam brownes belt) article doesnot mention boshdan!
Secondly,
If you notice General hamid gul's pic you will notice chain mail armour on the shoulder!
1-what is its significance?
Thirdly,
Is there any name of the other decorations e.g the chains on the BOSHDAN?
Fourthly,
why cavalry officers have the insignia of their regiments on their berets instead of the corps e.g officers of artillery only have the artillery insignia ön their berets!..?
@Xeric , @fatman17
@Last Hope please tell!
