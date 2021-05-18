Imran Khan
Pakistan Army to receive two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
Web Desk
11:43 AM | May 18, 2021
Pakistan Army in order help country fight coronavirus pandemic has ordered 2 million doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.
As per details, the agreement for the jabs has been finalized and the first consignment of 200,000 doses is all set to arrive in Pakistan.
A special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will airlift the vaccine doses from Abu Dhabi.
It merits mention that Pakistan is presently dealing with the third wave of coronavirus as the country has reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 882,928. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 19,752 on Tuesday.
According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,566 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Till now 9,500 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,824 in Sindh, 3,804 in KP, 733 in Islamabad, 517 in Azad Kashmir, 267 in Balochistan, and 107 in GB.
