Pakistan army to modernise Artillery corps: COAS

https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
10:20 PM | June 18, 2021


The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday visited the Artillery Centre and interacted with several officers and troops.

According to the details shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa installed Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander 4 Corps as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps Lieutenant General Retired Humayun Aziz, a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.

In his address to the officers and troops, the COAS appreciated the Artillery corps for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

He also said that the Pakistan Army would do all that is possible to modernise the Corps of Artillery as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threat.

Earlier on June 12, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Sialkot and Kotli and attended a closing session of the Corps level war game besides also meeting soldiers participating in it.
According to the ISPR, during the Sialkot visit the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, as he attended the closing session of the Corps level war game where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise.

COAS Qamar Bajwa appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.

COAS visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise “Taskheer-e-Jabal”, where he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

COAS was briefed about the conduct of ongoing exercises aimed at enhancing the preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain. Troops rehearsed tactical and operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions.

Acknowledging the work of troops and officers, the General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with them.
In addition to this, he lauded the high morale, and professionalism of troops besides expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise that the regiments performed.

Pakistan army to modernise Artillery corps: COAS (nation.com.pk)
 
