What's new

Pakistan Army to keep its distance from politics: Bajwa

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,412
20
26,741
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

COAS, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin discuss regional, security issues at Pentagon​

1664984634954.png

The armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay away, says Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

COAS Bajwa made this major statement during his speech at a luncheon at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

He went on to say that restoring the ailing economy of Pakistan should be the priority of every stakeholder of society.

Without a strong economy, other nations will not be able to achieve their targets, the army chief said during an informal talk.

Shortly after his luncheon, the COAS met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon Tuesday afternoon.

Both held talks on bilateral and regional issues. The army chief was also accorded an honor cordon by Secretary Austin. The army chief, who’s on a weeklong visit here, also separately called on US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

“During calls matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed,” the Pakistan military media wing — Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) — said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa thanked US officials for their support and reiterated that “assistance from our global partners shall be vital for rescue/ rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan,” according to the ISPR.

“Both sides agreed that Pakistan, US have long history of bilateral cooperation and shall continue improving through economic ties, trade and investment,” the statement added. The statement said that the army chief offered heartfelt condolences on the deaths and devastation caused by the hurricane in Florida. He said that Pakistan fully understands the loss and pain of victim families as Pakistan is suffering from similar effects of climate change.

“Both sides had convergence on major international issues, including Afghanistan, and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region,” the statement concluded.

www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan Army to keep its distance from politics: Bajwa

The armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay away, says Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.COAS Bajwa made this major statement during his speech at a...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,755
10
28,823
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:

COAS, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin discuss regional, security issues at Pentagon​

View attachment 884948
The armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay away, says Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

COAS Bajwa made this major statement during his speech at a luncheon at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

He went on to say that restoring the ailing economy of Pakistan should be the priority of every stakeholder of society.

Without a strong economy, other nations will not be able to achieve their targets, the army chief said during an informal talk.

Shortly after his luncheon, the COAS met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon Tuesday afternoon.

Both held talks on bilateral and regional issues. The army chief was also accorded an honor cordon by Secretary Austin. The army chief, who’s on a weeklong visit here, also separately called on US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

“During calls matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed,” the Pakistan military media wing — Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) — said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa thanked US officials for their support and reiterated that “assistance from our global partners shall be vital for rescue/ rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan,” according to the ISPR.

“Both sides agreed that Pakistan, US have long history of bilateral cooperation and shall continue improving through economic ties, trade and investment,” the statement added. The statement said that the army chief offered heartfelt condolences on the deaths and devastation caused by the hurricane in Florida. He said that Pakistan fully understands the loss and pain of victim families as Pakistan is suffering from similar effects of climate change.

“Both sides had convergence on major international issues, including Afghanistan, and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region,” the statement concluded.

www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan Army to keep its distance from politics: Bajwa

The armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay away, says Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.COAS Bajwa made this major statement during his speech at a...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
agaya bhai job paa ................................but too late already posted ..... Mariam ka lana airport nahi gaya ?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,412
20
26,741
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
HAIDER said:
allright ...overtime tomorrow ..... you cook something for her?
Click to expand...
Oh, bhai the last time I saw her was in the 80s, nevertheless, there is kinship from various sides. Never met any of the Sharifs in London, can't be asked to go down to central London. Did go to Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral and that's it. I have been asked many times to meet the Sharifs by my bhabi(their cousin). I am actually pissed with them as none of them came to my daughter's wedding, sighting safety reasons.
I am not a member of PMLN nor do I have time for it. It's much easier to sit in your comfort and be a keyboard warrior. :D
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,063
-19
20,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Without a strong economy, other nations will not be able to achieve their targets, the army chief said during an informal talk.

Es panchod nu shuru ton other nations di fikar hi paye’aa.

Dhoob ke maar jaway lull leni da.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,755
10
28,823
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Oh, bhai the last time I saw her was in the 80s, nevertheless, there is kinship from various sides. Never met any of the Sharifs in London, can't be asked to go down to central London. Did go to Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral and that's it. I have been asked many times to meet the Sharifs by my bhabi(their cousin). I am actually pissed with them as none of them came to my daughter's wedding, sighting safety reasons.
I am not a member of PMLN nor do I have time for it. It's much easier to sit in your comfort and be a keyboard warrior. :D
Click to expand...
Went to London few times, can understand life is very tough for expats. No one rich like Nawaz and co........... Not a safety issue .. it's all ego ... London is totally secured.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,416
-1
3,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lastofthepatriots said:
Without a strong economy, other nations will not be able to achieve their targets, the army chief said during an informal talk.
Click to expand...
How much retard one have to be to say such a thing about economy

Toppled the government when GDP was nearly 400 bilion dollars and exports crossing 30 billions dollars.

Now bringing back ishaq dar for troubleshoot
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,063
-19
20,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Acetic Acid said:
How much retard one have to be to say such a thing about economy

Toppled the government when GDP was nearly 400 bilion dollars and exports crossing 30 billions dollars.

Now bringing back ishaq dar for troubleshoot
Click to expand...

He is dumb and incompetent as Ganja bros and noonie toons roster. I wish they’d all die in a plane crash.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Zardari is not ruling out another extension to Gen Bajwa
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
Khan2727
K
P@kistan
Saudi crown prince confers King Abdulaziz medal on COAS Bajwa for strengthening Pak-Saudi ties
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
Dalit
Army chief to receive honour cordon at Pentagon today
2
Replies
24
Views
304
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa
Replies
3
Views
306
pakman12
P
muhammadhafeezmalik
Pak Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI: ISPR
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
243
Views
8K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom