Pakistan Army to Adopt Wide Scale Jamming

Pakistan's R&D organisations have successfully developed a wide range of capabilities incorporting EW, ELINT, Electric Warfare, COMMINT and Jamming, in wake of learnings from Balakot episode.



Such equipment is now being produced on modular, mobile platforms including Toyota Hilux 4x4, 5/10t Trucks and even backpack mounted systems for individual troops. Some of these have the ability to jam certain types of IEDs and enemy communication.



Electronic Warfare systems will see wide adoption by all services, especially the Army.