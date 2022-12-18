What's new

Pakistan Army to Adopt Wide Scale Jamming

Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
40,115
413
97,611
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Pakistan's R&D organisations have successfully developed a wide range of capabilities incorporting EW, ELINT, Electric Warfare, COMMINT and Jamming, in wake of learnings from Balakot episode.

Such equipment is now being produced on modular, mobile platforms including Toyota Hilux 4x4, 5/10t Trucks and even backpack mounted systems for individual troops. Some of these have the ability to jam certain types of IEDs and enemy communication.

Electronic Warfare systems will see wide adoption by all services, especially the Army.
 
White privilege

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
1,210
1
1,594
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan needs the ability to monitor cell phone signals in realtime to find the needle in the haystack aka terror collaborators. All the cell towers throughout the length and breadth of the country should be tapped into and streamed into a singular command and control center.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Israel Aerospace Industries showcases Scorpius-G mobile EW system at ADEX
Replies
2
Views
665
dani191
D
Zarvan
Thales to build deployable communications networks for French Army theatres of operations
Replies
1
Views
144
BHAN85
BHAN85
Zarvan
Lithuania signs contract with France to acquire 18 CAESAR NG 155mm self-propelled howitzers
Replies
1
Views
117
Catalystic
Catalystic
D
Rafael, Hensoldt to Turn German Eurofighters Into Electronic Attack Platforms
Replies
0
Views
339
dani191
D
F-22Raptor
US Army progresses on electronic warfare revamp
Replies
0
Views
1K
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom