The Dawn Leaks issue has fizzled out, almost as inexplicably as it arose. And, in the aftermath, a significant fraction of Pakistanis are still wondering what it was, why it became such a big deal, and how it disappeared without a whimper.Some claim that the Army ‘surrendered’. Others speculate that some sort of a deal was struck at the highest echelons of political and military power. A fringe minority is of the opinion that ‘democratic sanity’ prevailed, ensuring that the writ of the elected government trumps that of khaki adventurists.In any case, one thing is for certain: Nawaz Sharif has come out stronger from this 7-month standoff between the civilian and khaki leadership.It is not ISPR’s ‘rejection’ of Prime Minister’s directives (through a tweet) that is seen as an anathema, but the withdrawal of this rejection that has people questioning the power of our institutional framework.What, precisely, is the issue at the heart of Dawn Leaks? Why are people up in arms about it? And why is there such despondency, now that the Army has stepped back from the brink?Read more: Dawn leaks and ISPR’s sensible move Everyone is all too aware of the history of Dawn Leaks, and how one story, authored by Cyril Almeida, sparked a row between our civilian and military leadership, threatening to desecrate the entire constitutional paradigm. However, it is not so much the publication of this story that bothers people (and media) today. Instead, it is the manner in which heightened tension dissipated, unceremoniously, without toppling PML (N) government first. It is not ISPR’s ‘rejection’ of Prime Minister’s directives (through a tweet) that is seen as an anathema, but the withdrawal of this rejection that has people questioning the power of our institutional framework. And this sheds a revealing light on the manner in which we all view our democratic enterprise.But before delving into such socio-political issues, it is important to get the (legal) facts straight: as per the Article 243 of the Constitution the “Federal Government” has “control and command of the Armed Forces”. And, as per the Article 90 of the Constitution, “Federal Government” consists of “the Prime Minister and the Federal Ministers”. Furthermore, according to the Article 243 of the Constitution, the “Supreme Command of the Armed Forces” vests with the President of Pakistan, who is empowered “to raise and maintain the Military, Naval, and Air Forces of Pakistan” and appoint the ‘Chiefs’ of these services. Per Article 244, “every member” of the Armed Forces takes an oath to, inter alia, “uphold the Constitution”, and is bound, per Article 4, to be loyal to the State and abide by the Constitution. And finally, as per Article 245 of the Constitution, the Armed Forces are required to “defend Pakistan”, as and when necessary “under the directions of the Federal Government”.Under the Constitution, the Army Act, 1952, also imbibes the same spirit, and places the functioning and command of Pakistan Army, under the authority of the Federal Government.Read more: How Dawn Leaks ruined Pakistan Army’s credibility Everyone expected that the Prime Minister would have to back down in the face of Army’s tweet… and not the other way round.