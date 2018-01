Sir, Simple answer, does you ever ask proof from your ISPR if they claim anything? Example - ISPR says, Jadhav is a terrorist and India is doing terrorism thru afghanistan?



For Jadhav, evidence in only video and it is very much possible after 3rd degree tourcher and so on. He will accept any thing.



I want to say here, you people believe on your govt and army, and we ours... So anything wrong?

I said about Jadhav because I want to explain in the better way. I know, it's off- topic.

Click to expand...