Pakistan Army takes notice of Propaganda Campaign to Defame armed forces: ISPR

JX-1 said:
Meddy tweets already explained that it's organic trends. You can't bot more than 50k tweets.
These guys are being purposefully oblivious, because they know those who consume khota biryani will just as easily consume this

They are well aware these are organic and true sentiments
 
It would have been better if PA could take notice of foreign interference inside Pakistan and overthrowing of an elected government but alas they are too damn busy with their own tune.
There is no army without the nation to back it up. Sorry to say your loyalties are misplaced as is your confidence in the current leadership.
 
I am more interested in ISPR letting us know whether any officer raised any question about loyalty of Bajwa and DG ISI towards Pak. I don't think Bajwa will go on his own.
 
FB_IMG_1649772344509.jpg
 
Not a single meeting took place when Imran Khan was screaming on top of his lungs that foreign conspiracy is taking place to topple government.

American/EU ambassadors were meeting opposition criminals MNA's and conspiring openly against state of Pakistan, total silence from establishmen

The whole brass got scared when Pakistani people started protesting.

now organic protests are happening throughout Pakistan and they think its propaganda.

You cant put 4 million tweets using bots. Twitter now requires phone number attached to every account.

You must understand the peaceful demand of Pakistani people. We reject puppet US sponsored regime change.
 

