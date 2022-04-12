Pakistan Army takes notice of Propaganda Campaign to Defame armed forces: ISPR

Not a single meeting took place when Imran Khan was screaming on top of his lungs that foreign conspiracy is taking place to topple government.
American/EU ambassadors were meeting opposition criminals MNA's and conspiring openly against state of Pakistan, total silence from establishmen
The whole brass got scared when Pakistani people started protesting.
now organic protests are happening throughout Pakistan and they think its propaganda.
You cant put 4 million tweets using bots. Twitter now requires phone number attached to every account.
You must understand the peaceful demand of Pakistani people. We reject puppet US sponsored regime change.