Our beloved Afghan Biiiiirrrraaaathhhhhar once again... But the weakness is from our side, our soldiers are busy in smuggling and leadership in releasing p-rn videos and playing politics, so the enemies take their shots. We are the only nation who get mad at Afghan dying, Palestinian dying, Iranian dying, Yemeni dying, this and that dying but no one gives a damn for a Pakistani dying, What a disgrace of a nation we are.