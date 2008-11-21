What's new

Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy quadcopter

The Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

"#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Chakothi Sector along LOC," DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.


He said that the quadcopter had intruded 500 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC. This is 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1303688497010798597

In June, two Indian quadcopters were brought down by the army near the LoC as they intruded Pakistan's airspace.

In May, two Indian drones were downed in the Rakhchikri Sector and Nekrun Sector of the heavily militarised zone after it intruded into the Pakistani territory.

Indian ceasefire violations along LoC have witnessed a surge since the abrogation of the constitutional status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in August last year.

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy quadcopter | The Express Tribune

Quadcopter intruded 500 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, says ISPR
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
BIG LOSS TO INDIA.

was it spying on CPEC .?
 
As far as I remember India boycotted China. Why they are still using cheap Chinese drones which I often see in marriage ceremonies.
 
How do they fly out so far from the controller? I didn't think they would have that much reception with these commercial drones. Their charge normally only lasts a few minutes.
 
They will have to panic buy more DJI drones.
Indians call it replenish...dji says TY
 
Probably a wedding photoshoot in the mountains. Videographers in J&K now need to insure their drones against these shootouts. These DJI's are quite expensive.
 
