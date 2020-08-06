Pakistan Army recruits viral long jumper Asif Magsi

Aug 6, 2020

Asif can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a viral video that got immense attention. In another video, Asif jumped over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand.



According to sources, the Pakistan Army will recruit the long jumper Muhammad Asif along with providing necessary training and assistance to him to further improve his talent.



“He will now join Army Athletics Team rather than joining the Lahore team,” the sources said.