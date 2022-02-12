Pakistan Army receives small Battlefield Surveillance/Area Mapping UAV.

Jf-17 block 3
There is no confirmation from any open source literature/news outlet about this purchase. We do not rely on tweets and this whole thread is based on tweet from an unknown source. We have to wait till we get more concrete information
Oh. I guess I shall delete the thread too until we get more info on itAlready posted by @farooqbhai007 but he deleted himself after confirmation its not kmikazi but surveillance drone
How to delete thread?
Yes, they made a mistake labelling it as a kamikaze drone.Did you even read the thread . ffs
Yea , loitering munitions won't make it to public light , even in the case of this drone it was Turkish Government that released images and not any images from our side which again shows that all branches continue to remain tight lipped on drones.Yeh, I was surprised as to how did we end up seeing the light on this issue. =P
Based on the extremely small number having been acquired , NoYes, they made a mistake labelling it as a kamikaze drone.
But it is an area mapping and surveillance drone, is that not useful for the current situation in Balochistan??
Why r we not making these system...they are not difficult at allWe should produce these kamikaze drones in large numbers. Short range and medium range ones which can be utilized on our existing MRLS systems. I believe we can launch 30 small kamikaze drones of 10-20 Km range possibly even longer.
These drones would essentially loiter over its enemy, gather intelligence, and if requires target upon impact with key precision. Each drone would be small equipped with a 5-10kg of explosives.
When equipped with AI/Software overtime the data will be analyzed so the missile system will become smarter and smarter depending on every scenario of operation.
We should purchase these and invest in producing these at home with China. A minimum of hundred units.
Why r we not making these system...they are not difficult at all
This is basic stuff for students