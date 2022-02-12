What's new

Pakistan Army receives small Battlefield Surveillance/Area Mapping UAV.

Jf-17 block 3 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492538368663687170
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492539498646941698

@JamD @farooqbhai007 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @PanzerKiel @iLION12345_1 @FuturePAF @Zarvan @Riz @HRK @sparten @GriffinsRule @araz @Beast @Reichmarshal @Reichsmarschall
There is no confirmation from any open source literature/news outlet about this purchase. We do not rely on tweets and this whole thread is based on tweet from an unknown source. We have to wait till we get more concrete information
 
We should produce these kamikaze drones in large numbers. Short range and medium range ones which can be utilized on our existing MRLS systems. I believe we can launch 30 small kamikaze drones of 10-20 Km range possibly even longer.

These drones would essentially loiter over its enemy, gather intelligence, and if requires target upon impact with key precision. Each drone would be small equipped with a 5-10kg of explosives.

When equipped with AI/Software overtime the data will be analyzed so the missile system will become smarter and smarter depending on every scenario of operation.


We should purchase these and invest in producing these at home with China. A minimum of hundred units.
 
kursed said:
Yeh, I was surprised as to how did we end up seeing the light on this issue. =P
Yea , loitering munitions won't make it to public light , even in the case of this drone it was Turkish Government that released images and not any images from our side which again shows that all branches continue to remain tight lipped on drones.
Bleek said:
Yes, they made a mistake labelling it as a kamikaze drone.

But it is an area mapping and surveillance drone, is that not useful for the current situation in Balochistan??
Based on the extremely small number having been acquired , No
FC KPK is already well equipped with hand launched drones , it will take some time equip FC Balochistan with drones , resource allocation matters so does the govt.
 
KaiserX said:
We should produce these kamikaze drones in large numbers. Short range and medium range ones which can be utilized on our existing MRLS systems. I believe we can launch 30 small kamikaze drones of 10-20 Km range possibly even longer.

These drones would essentially loiter over its enemy, gather intelligence, and if requires target upon impact with key precision. Each drone would be small equipped with a 5-10kg of explosives.

When equipped with AI/Software overtime the data will be analyzed so the missile system will become smarter and smarter depending on every scenario of operation.


We should purchase these and invest in producing these at home with China. A minimum of hundred units.
Why r we not making these system...they are not difficult at all
 
Trango Towers said:
Why r we not making these system...they are not difficult at all
