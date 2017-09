Those who don't learn from history are for certain bound to repeat it. Wasn't it enough that we made the mistake once and paid for it with blood flowing freely on our streets? Now, they want a return of Taliban (v2.0), freaking terrorism incorporated, by mainstreaming militant groups and integrating them into the system, awarding them more power/clout and credibility, thus making them ten times harder to counter and defeat, the next time. Who the hell is in charge of decision making? And are they on LSD?

