Pakistan Army promotions/ appointments

Lt Gen Anjum was previously the commander of Karachi Corps. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2019.



Hailing from the Pakistan Military Academy's 78th Long Course and the Punjab Regiment, Lt Gen Anjum has also served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta.



The new DG ISI has also previously remained the inspector general of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North) and commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, Hangu.



A graduate of UK's Royal College of Defence Studies, Lt Gen Anjum also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.



Lt Gen Anjum is a native of Mohra Sheikhan, Kontrilla, in Rawalpindi district's Gujar Khan.