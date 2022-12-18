Pakistan Army or Army of War Lords!

Great good that came out of RCO is the realty of Pakistan Army. Though many of us have witnessed and heard of corruption in Pakistan Army but we always ignored it.



The things coming out how Army operates is beyond belief.

We hear Asim munir appointing his confidant on key posts. Is it a professional institution or a personal fiefdome? Is it an Army of warlords where people are promoted and appointed on the basis of personal loyalty? And on the basis of nepotism.



Unfortunately what is trickling down is barely 5% so real rot is hidden away and we are left with no choice but this Army for the defense (or destruction) of Pakistan.