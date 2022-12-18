What's new

Pakistan Army or Army of War Lords!

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,850
-1
3,760
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Great good that came out of RCO is the realty of Pakistan Army. Though many of us have witnessed and heard of corruption in Pakistan Army but we always ignored it.

The things coming out how Army operates is beyond belief.
We hear Asim munir appointing his confidant on key posts. Is it a professional institution or a personal fiefdome? Is it an Army of warlords where people are promoted and appointed on the basis of personal loyalty? And on the basis of nepotism.

Unfortunately what is trickling down is barely 5% so real rot is hidden away and we are left with no choice but this Army for the defense (or destruction) of Pakistan.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Chief of the Army's Staff Desk.
2
Replies
22
Views
646
ghazi52
ghazi52
Imran Khan
Lt General Faiz Hameed plans to take early retirement after COAS appointment
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India will never succeed in its nefarious goals: Gen Asim Munir
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
ghazi52
A timeline of Pakistan's army chiefs through the ages
Replies
3
Views
273
SIPRA
SIPRA
imadul
Army Chief Vs Pakistan Armed Forces?
2
Replies
21
Views
934
Mugen
Mugen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom