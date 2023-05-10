Pakistan Army Openly Violates Constitution & declares war on PTI

The usual tone-deaf statements...which have been the hallmark of the PDM/Establishment setup for the past many quarters. You all know where I have stood on this whole situation. What I am amazed at is how they could let things come to this.



I understand there is extreme stress within the army right now. All of the true patriots are calling for the protesters to keep things civil with any army personnel as most have absolutely no desire to become policemen. People need to keep that in mind as they vent their fury.



In all of this, there should be immense pressure on PDM leaders as well by demonstrators. It's not enough to put pressure only on the army, the political dispensation that is at the helm and facilitating the perpetuation of the current state also has to be decommissioned. I agree with the analysis that letting these protests linger will not help with the needed outcome (i.e. release of IK and elections across Pakistan). They need to have maximum effect with massive turnouts all across Pakistan. Less destruction and more turnout is what is needed for maximum effect over a shorter term. The longer this lingers, the more it benefits the incumbents.