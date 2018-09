Last four days heavy mov of en carried out across LOC in neelum / jehlum valleys reported by own sources are.1. Vehs carrying heavy ammo probably Arty ammo seen mov to Phikian and Domari area.2. 4 x small heli and 2 x tps carrier heli came to penzgam camp and staying at same loc.small heli carry out recce close to LOC and returned back to penzgam camp.3. Today 60 x vehs few Jeep's mostly truck went back from Guraze to bandipura. These veh came to Guraze in 4 packets equally distributed traveled at late hrs of night in last four days but mov back in one packet empty today morning.4. Approx 3 bn str came to tangdhar and Jura sector for CASO close to LOC in forests. They are searching large areas at one time and are available close to depl tps5. Today morning Approx 80 x trucks carrying ammo / ration / tps came to Baramula and will further disperse in near future .6. From Baramula closest is Naugam sec opposite own lipa sec and to some extent chamm sec.7. Source in Tangdhar bde informed (probable) en prep plan of surgical between 28 sep to 2 Oct. But also said likely on 28 Sep 18 according to prep in bde and fwd depl tps.7. Few heavy guns came to kalaroos approx 3 km from own kel sector.8. In Nowshera sec opposite own Kel sec in jungle area heavy guns seen approx 800 - 1000 mtrs from LOC probably in direct role.9. In Nowshera sec heli we're also seen in rear areas cat not cfm but source said gunship.10. Arty depl in Sambha sec has also been reported.11. Today IA in Tangdhar sec sent back 80 x coolie/ Porter's to rear base camps who were dumping on fwd posts.12. On 24/25 midnight Sep 18, 15 IA vehs moved from Srinagar to Handwara/Kupwara,Machal Route. Latar on 25 Sep at 1300 Hrs 12 IA Vehs observed on same routs vehs covered by trapals.13. In keran 15- 20 STF persons are present in civ houses and observing own Keran area keeping normal life in gen area.Staff Comments:- Info is being shared with all Bdes for info and threat assessment.- High Alert lvl is already ordered. Lve of all comds@are/ COs has been stopped till normalization of sit along LOC.- Monitoring of en mov is being intimately done and any dev/ obsn will be shared with concerned for assessment/response.