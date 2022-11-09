Pakistan Army is being too soft

Abdul Rehman Majeed
Advocating for treasonous violations of the constitution by the Army.
Wardi is handling IK with soft gloves.
I understand that IK has powerful Jewish lobby behind him but we are at a tipping point.
Our military is giving a too long rope to IK inspite of his baseless statements and insinuations.
Time to take strict actions against all anti-Pakistan propaganda.
