What's new

Pakistan Army is being too soft

Status
Not open for further replies.
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

BANNED
Dec 25, 2019
2,371
-20
2,349
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Advocating for treasonous violations of the constitution by the Army.
Wardi is handling IK with soft gloves.

I understand that IK has powerful Jewish lobby behind him but we are at a tipping point.

Our military is giving a too long rope to IK inspite of his baseless statements and insinuations.

Time to take strict actions against all anti-Pakistan propaganda.
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
472
-1
649
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
@LeGenD cant you just ban this moron for good?

He’s very clearly a pajeet baiting us

Majeed the Pajeet. God damn, just when I thought I hadn’t seen it all….
 
deX

deX

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2021
92
0
119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Wardi is handling IK with soft gloves.

I understand that IK has powerful Jewish lobby behind him but we are at a tipping point.

Our military is giving a too long rope to IK inspite of his baseless statements and insinuations.

Time to take strict actions against all anti-Pakistan propaganda.
Click to expand...
I wish army would hv handled NS (and family) with same "soft" hand i.e. by targeting practice with live rounds
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,864
85
34,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Wardi is handling IK with soft gloves.
Click to expand...
‘Soft or hard handling’ - meddling/manipulating politicians/politics by the Army constitutes a violation of the constitution and treason by the Bureaucrats in Khaki running the Army.

Thanks for pointing this out and warning issued for supporting constitutional violations and treason by the Army.

Thread closed.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Stealth
Opinion: Imran Khan overthrown because of collision with doctrine of Military Establishment?
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
151
Views
8K
bluesky
B
muhammadhafeezmalik
Pak Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI: ISPR
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
243
Views
8K
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAKISTAN REJECTS BASELESS ALLEGATIONS LEVELLED BY INDIAN ARMY
2 3
Replies
34
Views
6K
Pakistani E
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Army to keep its distance from politics: Bajwa
2
Replies
15
Views
297
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
Xestan
  • Article
PTI's Punjab Govt files FIR against Manzoor Pashteen for 'Anti-Army' speech at Asma Jahangir Conference
2
Replies
17
Views
350
Kharral
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom