What's new

Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 battle tanks

IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,819
8
20,119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The VT-4 tank is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology. — Photo Courtesy: ISPR
The Pakistan Army has inducted the first batch of the state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks, according to the military's media affairs wing.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Commander Mangla Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division and inspected the first batch of VT-4 tanks.
Maj Gen Rashid Mahmood briefed the commander about ongoing post shipment inspections of the first batch of tanks, the statement said.



Lt Gen Mehmood also witnessed the mobility and maneuverability test of the tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken for the smooth conduct of the induction process.
Produced by Chinese state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer, Norinco, the delivery of VT-4 tanks from the manufacturer began in April last year.
Pakistan is the third country to have bought these tanks from China after Thailand and Nigeria.
Last year in September, the Pakistan Army had held a demonstration of the tank at the Tilla field firing ranges near Jhelum following its induction into the Armoured Corps. The demonstration was witnessed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement at the time, the ISPR had said the tank would be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction.
“The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology,” the statement had said.
www.dawn.com

Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 battle tanks

The tanks have been produced by Chinese state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer Norinco.
www.dawn.com
I did not find the news anywhere so posted it. Mods can merge if duplicate. Strangely enough this was missed somehow. :what:
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2016
863
7
1,972
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IceCold said:
The VT-4 tank is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology. — Photo Courtesy: ISPR
The Pakistan Army has inducted the first batch of the state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks, according to the military's media affairs wing.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Commander Mangla Corps Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited the Armoured Division and inspected the first batch of VT-4 tanks.
Maj Gen Rashid Mahmood briefed the commander about ongoing post shipment inspections of the first batch of tanks, the statement said.



Lt Gen Mehmood also witnessed the mobility and maneuverability test of the tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken for the smooth conduct of the induction process.
Produced by Chinese state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer, Norinco, the delivery of VT-4 tanks from the manufacturer began in April last year.
Pakistan is the third country to have bought these tanks from China after Thailand and Nigeria.
Last year in September, the Pakistan Army had held a demonstration of the tank at the Tilla field firing ranges near Jhelum following its induction into the Armoured Corps. The demonstration was witnessed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement at the time, the ISPR had said the tank would be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction.
“The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology,” the statement had said.
www.dawn.com

Pakistan Army inducts first batch of VT-4 battle tanks

The tanks have been produced by Chinese state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer Norinco.
www.dawn.com
I did not find the news anywhere so posted it. Mods can merge if duplicate. Strangely enough this was missed somehow. :what:
Click to expand...
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/paki...tes-discussions.537585/page-189#post-13208090 already in this thread brother
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Quwa
Analysis: Pakistan's Interest in the Altay MBT
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
8K
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom