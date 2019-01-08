Pakistan Army - How True Is The Statement That Pakistan Army Is Punjabi Dominated?

El Sidd said: How is the PM, a Pakhtun? Aren't Niazis Punjabi?



I can't say for sure because strangely Mianwalians speak a lot of Seraiki as well. Which is quite strange because Mianwali is somewhat in the Northwest part of Punjab whereas Seraiki properly starts Okara/Sahiwal onwards.On your questions:He may be an ethnic pashtun who settled in Mianwali. Could be a Niazi through marriage of his parents and family maybe.But I'd consider him more of a Lahori Pathan. Bolne chalne ke andaaz se aisa hi lagta hai. He was raised in, went to school/college in Lahore. Just like I spent most of my life in RWP and know more about RWP than Lahore.Frankly:I think this moniker has been given to him by the Plains Punjabi PMLN league just to malign him/make fun of him. And associate him with Gen Niazi. As the plains punjabis(Lahoris, Faisalabadis, Gujrawalians etc) post 71 believed that Gen Niazi was a coward and stereotyped Niazis that way. My family SADLY had me believing the same thing. IF I had not met so many wonderful Niazi military families I probably would have believed the same stereotype.I have arguments every time at family dinners about Gen Niazi and the Niazi stereotype. It is so sad to me that Gen Niazi and entire East Pakistan Corps were fighting so bravely despite all odds. No CAS air support, No artillery, lack of ammo, lack of food and basic ration, whole country against you, seperated from HQ by a humongous enemy state and its naval force. Enemy military chief admitting that Pakistan Army(and Gen Niazi) put up fierce resistance. Still they have the audacity to call them cowards.Problem with Pakistanis and South Asians in general(particularly the older uneducated folks) is that they don't have the to accept their mistake, try to correct it and think rationally instead of emotionally. They form an opinion and only an act of GOd can shake them from that opinion.So TL;DR it most likely is an attempt by PMLN to associate Imran Khan with the stereotypes against NiazisP.SI DO NOT BELIEVE THE NIAZI STEREOTYPE. JUST TO BE CLEAR.Cheers Doc