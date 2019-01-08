What's new

Pakistan Army - How True Is The Statement That Pakistan Army Is Punjabi Dominated?

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,417
0
7,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Pakistan Army - How True Is The Statement That Pakistan Army Is Punjabi Dominated?

real-politique.blogspot.com real-politique.blogspot.com

The Londoner
This blog deals with issues relating to politics, Geopolitics, Finance, Banking and anything which interests me.



Pakistan Army - How True Is The Statement That Pakistan Army Is Punjabi Dominated?



- January 11, 2010
By Sikander Hayat

I am writing the following lines to refute the biggest fallacy associated with Pakistan Army that it is actually a Punjabi Army which takes care of the interests of the Punjab and does not take care of the other federating units. It is outright false and wrong to say such a thing because from the time of Pakistani independence 14 Generals have commanded Pakistan Army. Out of these 14 Generals 2 were British, 4 were Pakhtun, 1 was Hazara, 1 was Baloch, 1 was a Rajput, 3 were Mohajir and 2 were Punjabi.

In 64 years after independence, Pakistan has been ruled by 4 Generals for 32 years. These Generals are General Ayub Khan (9 years), General Yahya Khan (3 years), General Zia Ul Haq (11 years) and General Pervez Musharaf (9 years). Not a single one of these Generals was a Punjabi. So much for the myth of a Punjabi dominated army.

Here is the list of all the Generals who have lead the Pakistan Army:


1. General Sir Frank Walter Messervy was born in 1893 in Trinidad to British parents. He was commissioned in the Indian Army in
1913 and later joined 9 Hudson’s Horse, India in 1914. When Pakistan achieved independence in 1947, he enjoyed a singular honour to serve as a First Commander in Chief of Pakistan Army from 15 August 1947 to 10 February 1948.









2. General Sir Douglas David Gracey was British and was born on 3 Sept 1894. He was commissioned in British Army and served in both the First and Second World Wars. He is the second Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, holding this office from 11 February 1948 to 16 January 1951.







3. General Muhammad Ayub Khan was an ethnic Pakhtun. He was born on 14 May 1907. He was selected for Royal Military Academy Sand Hurst in 1922 and got commission on 2nd Feb 1928. He joined the 1st Battalion of the 14 Punjab regiment , later known as 5 Punjab Regiment. He was made Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army on January 17, 1951, succeeding General Sir Douglas Gracey, thus becoming the first native Pakistani General to hold this prestigious position.






4. General Muhammad Musa was born on 20 Nov 1908. He was born in a Hazara Shia Muslim family in Quetta, he was from the Sardar family of the Hazara tribe in Balochistan, Pakistan.He got commission from Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on 1st Feb 1935. He was posted to the 6th Royal Battalion, the 13th Frontier Force Rifles as a Platoon Commander in 1936. He served with distinction in the Pakistani Army and rose to the rank of the commander in chief of Pakistan Armed Forces on 1st April 1957 and held the office till 17 Sept 1966.





5. General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan was born in Chakwal in 1917, to an ethnic Shia Muslim Qizilbash family of Persian descent who could trace their military links to the time of Nader Shah. He was, however, culturally Pakhtun. He got commission in British Army on 15 Jul 1939.He became Chief of Army Staff on 18 Sep 1966 and held this office till 20 Dec 1971.




 6. General Gul Hassan was born on 9 June 1921. He was a Sunni Pakhtun born in Quetta. He got Commission on 22nd Feburary 1942. He commanded 1 Armed Division and remained CGS before he was appointed acting C-in-C on 20 December 1971. He was appointed C-in-C on 22 January 1972 till his retirement on 3rd March 1972.





7. General Tikka Khan was a Narma Rajput and was born on 7 Jul 1915.He was a graduate of the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun, and was commissioned on 22 Dec 1940. General Tikka Khan was Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff from 3rd March 1972 to 1st March 1976.










8. General Zia-ul-Haq was a Mohajir and was born in Jalandhar in India on 12 September 1924. He was commissioned in the British Army on 12 May 1943. At Pakistan's independence, he joined the Pakistani Army as a major. He got trained in the United States 1962–1964 at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. On 1 April 1976, he was appointed Chief of Army Staff.









9. General Mirza Aslam Beg was a Mohajir and was born in Azam Garh, British India on 2 August 1931 and got commission in Pakistan Army on 23 August 1952. He was made Chief of Army on 17 August 1988 and remained in the office till 1 August 1992.








10. General Asif Nawaz Janjua was a Rajput and was born on 3 January 1937. He was selected for Royal Military Academy Sand Hurst and got commission on 31 March 1957. He was made Chief of Army Staff from 1991 to 1993.













11. General Abdul Wahid Kakar was a Pakhtun of Balochistan province and was born on 20 March 1937 and got commission on 18 October 1959. General Wahid Kakar is remembered for starting the Shaheen Nuclear Missile Project. He was made Chief of Army Staff on 12 January 1993 and held the office till 12 January 1996.









12. General Jehangir Karamat was a Punjabi who got commission on 14 October 1961. General Karamat is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, U.S.A. He was made Chief of the Army Staff on 12 January 1996 and held the office till 7 October 1998.









13. General Pervez Musharraf is a Mohajir and was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India). He got commission from
PMA kakul on 19 April 1964. In 1998 he was promoted to General and took over as the Chief of Army Staff and he had been holding this office till November 2007.













14. General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani is a Punjabi who commissioned from Paksitan Military Academy, Kakul in Baloch Regiment in 1971. General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani is graduate of Fort Benning (USA), Command and Staff College Quetta, Command and General Staff College Fort Leavenworth (USA), Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, Hawaii (USA), and National Defence College Islamabad.






Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,607
0
3,550
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Be logical about it, the answer is very simple. 53 % of population of Pakistan lives in Punjab. Its just common sense that there would be more Punjabis.

1607961517421.png
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

BANNED
May 23, 2017
7,998
-5
7,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Noooooo

Punjabi ne to bhai bohat zulm kiya hai na.

Punjabi has ruined Karachi, Balochistan, KP everything is Punjabis fault. Punjabi Army has done genocide on missing persons of Balochistan and on innocent little orphans of MQM. Everything is Punjabis fault.

There's millions of Pakistanis who still believe this sh!t. I sadly realized this when I left Punjab and cane to America.
:disagree::disagree:
 
Neurath

Neurath

FULL MEMBER
Sep 19, 2020
393
1
633
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I know Balochis who tell me that Pakistan Army is a pUnJabi Army and what not.

Do they not know that the Prime Minister who they hate to the core is Pakhtun?
Do they not know that the DG ISI and Army Chief are both Balochis?

Fact is, despite being 53% of the population, most army chiefs have been Pakhtun or Mohajir. The army is the most diverse institution in Pakistan, a band of loyalists who are willing to sacrifice their lives for Islam, Pakistan and its people.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,600
7
47,885
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Courts should issue a decree banning Pirouz Musharraf to be listed as Pakistani Army Chief.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

BANNED
May 23, 2017
7,998
-5
7,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Neurath said:
I know Balochis who tell me that Pakistan Army is a pUnJabi Army and what not.

Do they not know that the Prime Minister who they hate to the core is Pakhtun?
Do they not know that the DG ISI and Army Chief are both Balochis?

Fact is, despite being 53% of the population, most army chiefs have been Pakhtun or Mohajir. The army is the most diverse institution in Pakistan, a band of loyalists who are willing to sacrifice their lives for Islam, Pakistan and its people.
Click to expand...
Bajwa is a Punjabi zaat I believe bro.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,369
14
5,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The ethnic composition of Pakistan army is given in cross swords by Shujah Nawaz and PA is 54% Punjabis while Punjabi are 57% of total country's population. Pukthuns are 17% in Army while they make up 15% in Population. Even compare the Punjabis in Indian army, 10% of the officer cadre is Punjabis while being a tiny minority with respect to their total population.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

BANNED
May 23, 2017
7,998
-5
7,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
El Sidd said:
How is the PM, a Pakhtun? Aren't Niazis Punjabi?

What does that even mean?
Click to expand...
I can't say for sure because strangely Mianwalians speak a lot of Seraiki as well. Which is quite strange because Mianwali is somewhat in the Northwest part of Punjab whereas Seraiki properly starts Okara/Sahiwal onwards.

On your questions:
He may be an ethnic pashtun who settled in Mianwali. Could be a Niazi through marriage of his parents and family maybe.

But I'd consider him more of a Lahori Pathan. Bolne chalne ke andaaz se aisa hi lagta hai. He was raised in, went to school/college in Lahore. Just like I spent most of my life in RWP and know more about RWP than Lahore.

Frankly:
I think this moniker has been given to him by the Plains Punjabi PMLN league just to malign him/make fun of him. And associate him with Gen Niazi. As the plains punjabis(Lahoris, Faisalabadis, Gujrawalians etc) post 71 believed that Gen Niazi was a coward and stereotyped Niazis that way. My family SADLY had me believing the same thing. IF I had not met so many wonderful Niazi military families I probably would have believed the same stereotype.

I have arguments every time at family dinners about Gen Niazi and the Niazi stereotype. It is so sad to me that Gen Niazi and entire East Pakistan Corps were fighting so bravely despite all odds. No CAS air support, No artillery, lack of ammo, lack of food and basic ration, whole country against you, seperated from HQ by a humongous enemy state and its naval force. Enemy military chief admitting that Pakistan Army(and Gen Niazi) put up fierce resistance. Still they have the audacity to call them cowards.

Problem with Pakistanis and South Asians in general(particularly the older uneducated folks) is that they don't have the zarf to accept their mistake, try to correct it and think rationally instead of emotionally. They form an opinion and only an act of GOd can shake them from that opinion.

So TL;DR it most likely is an attempt by PMLN to associate Imran Khan with the stereotypes against Niazis

P.S
I DO NOT BELIEVE THE NIAZI STEREOTYPE. JUST TO BE CLEAR.
Bagheera said:
Whom did you meet there (in USA)?

- PRTP GWD
Click to expand...
Cheers Doc :partay: :partay: :partay:
That is a conversation between me and other Pakistanis. You do not have the right to engage in it.
It is our internal matter. We can solve it amongst ourselves.
 
G

Ghareeb_Da_Baal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2008
5,962
4
5,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ahmet Pasha said:
Noooooo

Punjabi ne to bhai bohat zulm kiya hai na.

Punjabi has ruined Karachi, Balochistan, KP everything is Punjabis fault. Punjabi Army has done genocide on missing persons of Balochistan and on innocent little orphans of MQM. Everything is Punjabis fault.

There's millions of Pakistanis who still believe this sh!t. I sadly realized this when I left Punjab and cane to America.
:disagree::disagree:
Click to expand...
mostly its karanchi a-holes who are brainwashed that way. Some of these are not even pakistan born. sad.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

BANNED
May 23, 2017
7,998
-5
7,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ghareeb_Da_Baal said:
mostly its karanchi a-holes who are brainwashed that way. Some of these are not even pakistan born. sad.
Click to expand...
Don't say that Karchi/Iron Brother worshipping mods will ban you and delete all your threads.
undercover JIX said:
makes any sense now???
View attachment 696356
Click to expand...
My father was posted in Pindi in 1980s and visited ISB he said it was a jungle. Or like Bahria Town when it was being developed and no one really knew about it.

When we moved to RWP in 2000 we used to visited ISB and it was still a khandar completely veeran sunsaan. Then it took off post Musharaf from say 2005-2010 it really started booming and a lot of people started moving there. ISL's population growth could be because of migration more that births.
 
Last edited:
