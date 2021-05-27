Pakistan Army History

Continuing from
ghazi52
Jan 13, 2021
Commandant HL Lloyd, MC, OEB, RE briefing Liaqat Ali Khan, Prime Minister during his visit to SME (School of Military Engineering) Sialkot.
After independence in April 1948, School of Military Engineering (SME) was established at Sialkot, Pakistan. In 1952, SME was shifted from Sialkot to Risalpur and later developed and renamed as Military College of Engineering (MCE).
Date: 1950
ghazi52
Jan 13, 2021
Men of the 2nd Battalion The Durham Light Infantry start their epic 300 mile journey from Ambala to Sialkot.
Date: 1926
Omer Khan
Thanks for drawing my attention to this Waiz. Yes, the 2nd Btn , Durham LI, were actually just only returning to India. From July 1920 to November/December 1926, they were on duty in Turkey and the Middle East. They returned to India in December 1926, and traveled up from Bombay (now Mumbai) to Delhi, and then via Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar-Lahore, to Sialkot cantonment, by train.
But they didn't get much rest, in February 1927 they were sent to guard the International Settlement, at Shanghai, China. And finally returned to India in August 1927, and they stayed there for a longish stay, until November 1937, when they finally returned home to England.
British Army Carabiniers.
Sialkot.
Date: 1882
ghazi52
Jan 13, 2021
