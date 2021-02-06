Pakistan Army Helicopters unable to locate missing Pakistani climber on K2 rescue mission up to 7000m, presumed dead

HAIDER said: Very unwise decision , this is " NO GO SEASON" toward K2.. Click to expand...

For you, me and most of us but a dream for any climber, they live and sometimes sadly die for these moments.Incase you missed the news, the first winter ascent of K2 happened this season on 16 Jan 2021. Knowing Sadpara and his desire to put the Pakistani flag up high, he was very determined to do the summit this season. For now let's hope and pray for the best but lets not be hypocritical as we are not the climbers and we will never fully understand their determination, desires and dreams.