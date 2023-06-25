What's new

Pakistan army has been hacked. How should Pakistanis save their army?

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,668
-1
4,383
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Pakistan army has been hacked by some generals Zardari and Shrif's family and the Biden administration. The real question is should Pakistanis save their army
Normally armies protect their countries and their people but sometimes other way around things need to be done.
A prime example is when a nation saved its army. It was the Turks who saved their army from foreign Mols.it is time for Pakistanis if they want to save their country and army they need to remain peaceful clam and remind these foreign proxies in Pakistan's army and Zaradris and Sharif. Both work for British intelligence and Cia. Zaradri Bilwal both are on Cia pay roal and Shrif is on the British payroll. And gernerals are accepting orders from arabs. This is not good time for Pakistani nation. It is not good time for true loyal defender of Pakistan. May Allah protect Pakistan army and country of Pakistan.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Cash GK
Bajwa nawaz shrif and zaradri betrayal to Pakistan and china.
Replies
0
Views
333
Cash GK
Cash GK
Conqueror
Pakistan Army must restrain or Pakistan will be no more
Replies
8
Views
546
HAIDER
HAIDER
Cash GK
On the name of defense, Justice politics. Pakistanis were being played fraud.
Replies
4
Views
106
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Cash GK
Story of three Slave Nations
2
Replies
28
Views
836
One_Nation
O
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Weaknesses in the Pakistani Army’s Counterinsurgency Approach (2002_2010)
Replies
0
Views
196
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom