Pakistan Army has 570 VT 4 on order and with TOT

Ak1 with FY4? Love to seen an image of that
460 ordered directly From China (176 fully assembled, the rest in Semi-complete state to be assembled at HIT). 110 from HIT (Full assembly at HIT with CKDs). Then another 110 from HIT (Planned). And even that might not be the end of it, depends on just how much the PA wants to replace with the VT-4.
They're only feasible if HIT can fit the Chinese powertrain into the AK-1. Remains to be seen if they can accomplish that. If not they might go for the ERA with the Ukrainian engine, but that sounds like a bad idea given how underpowered it is.
The Armor numbers of AK aren’t public with or without ERA, let alone FY4. And thankfully it will stay that way. One thing I can tell you is that AK and AK-1 have identical armor.Ak1 with fy 4 protection estimate ?