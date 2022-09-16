What's new

Pakistan Army has 570 VT 4 on order and with TOT

1663343813334.png

1. AK1 with FY4 images have already been shared in other PA threads in the forum. But i will post the images again here , which can be found on HIT website. Additionally analysis has also been presented by various members of the forum several weeks ago on the AK1 with FY4 which can be viewed in other threads so please dont start new discussion here on that.

2. Original source of the VT4 news is our own user @iLION12345_1 whose original post i am quoting below for you to read.
1663345233077.png

1663345246662.png


2. Original source of the VT4 news is our own user @iLION12345_1 whose original post i am quoting below for you to read.
iLION12345_1 said:
460 ordered directly From China (176 fully assembled, the rest in Semi-complete state to be assembled at HIT). 110 from HIT (Full assembly at HIT with CKDs). Then another 110 from HIT (Planned). And even that might not be the end of it, depends on just how much the PA wants to replace with the VT-4.
Click to expand...
 
1. AK1 with FY4 images have already been shared in other PA threads in the forum. But i will post the images again here , which can be found on HIT website. Additionally analysis has also been presented by various members of the forum several weeks ago on the AK1 with FY4 which can be viewed in other threads so please dont start new discussion here on that.
