Pakistan Army enters in the list of top ten powerful armies​

LANDNEWS
Pakistan Army enters in the list of top ten powerful armiesJanuary 23, 2022
Global Defense Insight
According to the 2022 World Military Strength Ranking, Pakistan’s military is the ninth most powerful in the world.
The rating was released by Global Firepower, which used over 50 separate elements to calculate a nation’s Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score, with categories ranging from military force and finances to logistical capabilities and location.
The Global Firepower ranking compares and examines a wide range of elements, not only the number of soldiers or weapons deployed by a country, to assess the armed forces of 138 countries.
Pakistan moved up one spot in the annual ranking this year, reaching ninth place out of 140 nations.
The Pakistan Army was named the 10th most powerful army in the world last year, up to five spots from 2019.
“In terms of the yearly GFP evaluation, Pakistan is placed 9th out of 140 nations for 2022. GFP announced in a statement that it had a PwrIndx* score of 0.1572 (a score of 0.0000 is deemed ‘perfect’).
Pakistan has surpassed Turkey, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and other nations in the rankings. Pakistan has an estimated total of 1,204,000 military troops, according to Global Firepower’s rating.
The elevated Power Index score is 0.0000, which is an impossible aim for any country to achieve. However, the closer a country gets to this figure, the greater military strength it has.
The US army is the most powerful in the world, according to Global Firepower’s rating, followed by Russia and China.
The list indicates how countries have been increasingly looking for options to modernize their forces. With renewed tensions between US-China and US-Russia, the world is once again facing fierce great power competition.
With China and Russia ready to confront the US and its allies at any point in any part of the world. The smaller countries are now forced to make choices while many are again voicing for “no camp politics”, however, with tensions increasing day by day the smaller nations will have to take any side.