Bro ... I am all in favor of allocating right budget for the army but sweeping statements like "There is no other institution in Pakistan who spends the allocated budget in a better and more efficient way than Pakistan army." are incorrect ...



We have a fair share of corruption in the army as well ... Defense procurements are very dirty and army personnel are involved with real estate mafia as well ...



So where we should praise the above efforts but we should also not pass sweeping statement in favor of army and against all other institutes ... We do have some gems in other institutes as well who has done a remarkable job for the country ...

