Pakistan Army deploys Shahpar II Armed UAV in Balochistan to hunt down militants

1648057198716.png


Earlier this month, BNA shared video of what appeared to be rocket motor of an exploded munition following the strike that killed 6 of their militants including senior commanders

Screen grabs from the video:

1648056795330.png
1648056802831.png
1648056812533.png


Taking a closer look at Barq munition carried on the wing of Shahpar II made it more concrete that Pakistan has indeed deployed drones to hunt down militants. Choice of weapon is not TB2 from what it seems like and here is why:

1648057122382.png

Tail and fins pattern along with Rivet location matches with Barq found at the attack site

Comparing that to MAM L - smart munition carried by TB2:

1648057323128.png


1648057473521.png
 

That is good news indeed. will give much needed experience to the army that will be helpful in case of a potential war.
 

