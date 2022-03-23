Pakistan Army deploys Shahpar II Armed UAV in Balochistan to hunt down militants

Earlier this month, BNA shared video of what appeared to be rocket motor of an exploded munition following the strike that killed 6 of their militants including senior commandersScreen grabs from the video:Taking a closer look at Barq munition carried on the wing of Shahpar II made it more concrete that Pakistan has indeed deployed drones to hunt down militants. Choice of weapon is not TB2 from what it seems like and here is why:Tail and fins pattern along with Rivet location matches with Barq found at the attack siteComparing that to MAM L - smart munition carried by TB2: