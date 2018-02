Wailakulaslam



There's every harm in helping them. Let me get a few common points out of the way first:



(1) Iran. Yes, I know that Iran is not a friendly country but we can't have another front open with us by fighting in the Iran/Saudia proxy wars. We share a border with them this a danger path to tread.

(2) We are not a mercenary army. This is about respecting a security pact signed in 1982 between Saudia and Pakistan. Which means we protect them in case they get attacked. This is an offensive war and Saudia can bloody well fight them on their own.

(3) Humanity. As a muslim this should be your primary concern should it not? We all know what's going in Yemen not to mention famine. The west may be happy to support their Zionist masters along with Al saud's but we bloody well should not be happy about it. Let alone support it.



We don't need to play ANY role. A blockade will further strengthen the famine that's happening all across Yemen. We are not Saudia's slaves as many seem to think around here. What you've advocated in the last few lines isn't even a 'minor role'. A few airstrikes, munitions and a blockade is a pretty major role. We get involved in this there's no coming back and we'll probably have to send manpower there. We already have problems with Afghanistan border and India and you want to send more Pakistani soldiers into a war of another country? Kuch sharam karo.

