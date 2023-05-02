What's new

Pakistan Army contingent arrives in UK for King Charles’ coronation parade

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,055
13
31,678
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
10-member Pakistan Army contingent arrived at British Army Training Center Pirbright
02201229423d8df.jpg

A contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces has arrived in Britain to participate in the coronation parade of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.

The 10-member Pakistan Army contingent arrived at the British Army Training Center Pirbright and began rehearsing for the parade.

The parade will be held in honor of King Charles, who ascended to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more: PM Shehbaz to attend King Charles III’s coronation next week

The Pakistan Army contingent will be among the many military units and organizations from around the world taking part in the parade.

The Pakistani troops will showcase their skills and participate in the parade, which is expected to attract a large audience.

Notably, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of Briatian’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

The event is expected to witness the attendance of numerous heads of state from across the globe, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary, and Australia.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Pakistan Army contingent arrives in UK for King Charles’ coronation parade

10-member Pakistan Army contingent arrived at British Army Training Center Pirbright
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PM Shehbaz to visit UK next week to attend King Charles III’s coronation
Replies
6
Views
176
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
Shahbaz Sharif invited to King Charles’ Coronation
2
Replies
22
Views
376
Tamerlane
Tamerlane
Muhammed45
British dictatorship on display - mandatory oath
Replies
3
Views
175
313ghazi
313ghazi
B
Buckingham Palace calling: King Charles thanks PM Hasina, wishes Bangladeshis well
Replies
8
Views
479
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
beijingwalker
India's population to surpass China: The major events and milestones in store for 2023
Replies
0
Views
335
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom