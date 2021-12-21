Pakistan Army conducts successful test launch of Babur 1B Cruise Missile

RangeMaster
Rawalpindi - December 21, 2021
No PR-222/2021-ISPR
Pakistan today conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.
Today’s launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General, Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.
Director General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence.
The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.
