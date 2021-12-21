What's new

Pakistan Army conducts successful test launch of Babur 1B Cruise Missile

Rawalpindi - December 21, 2021
No PR-222/2021-ISPR

Pakistan today conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

Today’s launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General, Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.

did we conducted '1B' test before ? ISPR clearly saying 'enhanced range version'
 
Looking forward to hearing more about this. I wonder what the extended range is. They specifically mentioned it, so i assume it's significant.
 
same old
Are you mentally retarded or something.. In every generation meaning decade the missiles have to be renewed. meaning modernized to a better versions hence it has to be re-tested again.. it is technically like a new one because it is 2020s version not it is older version decades back.. They could have even called it this versions new names if they wanted but it didn't interest them just a newer modern day versions this is a continous process for every decade and never will stop Constant modernization
 
Are you mentally retarded or something.. In every generation meaning decade the missiles have to be renewed. meaning modernized to a better versions hence it has to be re-tested again.. it is technically like a new one because it is 2020s version not it is older version decades back.. They could have even called it the newer versions new names if they wanted but it didn't interest them just a newer modern day versions this is a continous process for every decade
same old BS ok
 
Are you mentally retarded or something.. In every generation meaning decade the missiles have to be renewed. meaning modernized to a better versions hence it has to be re-tested again.. it is technically like a new one because it is 2020s version not it is older version decades back.. They could have even called it this versions new names if they wanted but it didn't interest them just a newer modern day versions this is a continous process for every decade and never will stop Constant modernization
His the worst layman.. He won't even understand why his shoes smell bad
 
same old (ghisy pitay) missiles tests nothing new in life
Did USA destroyed Tomhawk cruise missiles of 90s era? They are still working on the block V version of it, and supa pawa of pajeetistan (endia) still failed to develop a working subsonic cruise missile after being tried dozen of times in last decade
 
Looking forward to hearing more about this. I wonder what the extended range is. They specifically mentioned it, so i assume it's significant.
Lets wait and see it usually starts to roll in minutes after or approx an hour later
 
Did USA destroyed Tomhawk cruise missiles of 90s era? They are still working on the block V version of it, and supa pawa of pajeetistan (endia) still failed to develop a working subsonic cruise missile after being tried dozen of times in last decade
india is testing 5000km missiles these days ustaad ji
 
Did USA destroyed Tomhawk cruise missiles of 90s era? They are still working on the block V version of it, and supa pawa of pajeetistan (endia) still failed to develop a working subsonic cruise missile after being tried dozen of times in last decade
This is how it works
 
