Time to repeat the oath of the Armed Forces on every TV channel to remind a few people what they are NOT supposed to do..



ARTICLE 244 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan



(In the name of Allah, the most Beneficent, the most Merciful.)



I, ____________, do solemnly swear that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan and uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which embodies the will of the people, that I will not engage myself in any political activities whatsoever and that I will honestly and faithfully serve Pakistan in the Pakistan Army (or Navy or Air Force) as required by and under the law.



May Allah Almighty help and guide me (A'meen).

Click to expand...