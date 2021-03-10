What's new

Pakistan Army Chiefs

Pakistan Army Chiefs


1627563816737.png



General Sir Frank Walter Messervy
KCIE, CB, CBE, DSO, MC KCB
August 1947 - Feburary 1948

General Sir Frank Walter Messervy was born in 1893. He was commissioned in Indian Army during 1913 and joined 9 Hudson’s Horse, in 1914. When Pakistan came into being, he had a unique honour to serve as a First Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army from 15 August 1947 to 10 February 1948.



1627563906847.png


IA-38 General Douglas David Gracey D
(KCB, KCIE, CB, CBE, MC)
February 1948 - April 1951

General Sir Frank Walter Messervy was born on 3 September 1894. He was commissioned in British Army and served in both, First and Second World Wars. He remained second Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army from 11 February 1948 to 16 January 1951.


1627564007839.png




PA-10 Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan
HJ, NPk, HPk (C-in-C)
17 January 1951 - 26 October 1958

Field Marshal General Muhammad Ayub Khan was born on 14 May 1907. He was selected for Royal Military Academy SandHurst in 1922 and got commission on 2 Feb 1928. He joined 1st Battalion of the 14 Punjab Regiment (Sherdil), later known as 5 Punjab Regiment. He was made Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army on 17 January 1951, succeeding General Sir Douglas Gracey, thus becoming the first native Pakistani General to hold this prestigious position.


1627564129505.png



PA-28 General Muhammad Musa
HJ, HPk, HQA, MBE, (C-in-C)
27 October 1958 - 17 September 1966


General Muhammad Musa was born on 20 November 1908. He got commission from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on 1 February 1935. He was posted to 6th Royal Battalion, the 13th Frontier Force Rifles as a Platoon Commander in 1936. He served with distinction in Pakistan Army and rose to the rank of Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Armed Forces from 1 April 1957 to 17 September 1966.


1627564252918.png



PA-98 General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan
HPk, HJ, SPk
18 September 1966 - 20 December 1971

General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan was born on 4 February 1917. He got commission in British Army on 15 July 1939. He remained Chief of Army Staff from 18 September 1966 to 20 December 1971.


1627564383368.png


PA-457 General Gul Hassan
SQA, SPk
Acting C-in-C
20 December 1971- 21 January 1972
C-in-C
22 January 1972 - 2 March 1972


General Gul Hassan was born on 9 June 1921. He got Commission on 22 February 1942. He commanded 1 Armed Division and remained Chief of General Staff before he was appointed acting Commander-in-Chief on 20 December 1971. He was appointed Commander-in-Chief on 22 January 1972 till his retirement on 3 March 1972.
 
1627564565431.png



PA-124 General Tikka Khan
HJ, HQA, SPk
3 March 1972 - 1 March 1976

General Tikka Khan was born on 7 July 1915. He was a graduate of Indian Military Academy at Dehradun from where he was commissioned on 22 December 1940. General Tikka Khan remained Chief of Army Staff from 3 March 1972 to 1 March 1976.


1627564642700.png



PA- 1810 General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq
1 March 1976 - 17 August 1988

General Zia-ul-Haq was born in Jalandhar (India) on 12 September 1924. He was commissioned in the British Army on 12 May 1943. At Pakistan's independence, he joined Pakistan Army as a Major. He got trained in the United States 1962 to 1964 at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. On 1 March 1976, he was appointed Chief of Army Staff and remained in the office till 17 August 1988 .


1627564768600.png



PA-4064 General Mirza Aslam Beg
NI (M), S Bt
17 August 1988 - 16 August 1991


General Mirza Aslam Beg was born in Azam Garh, British India on 2 August 1931 and got commission in Pakistan Army on 23 August 1952. He was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 17 August 1988 and remained in the office till 16 August 1992.
 
1627565125433.png



PA-5336 General Asif Nawaz Janjua
NI (M), S Bt
16 August 1991 - 8 January 1993

General Asif Nawaz Janjua was born on 3 January 1937. He was selected for Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and got commission on 31 March 1957. He remained Chief of Army Staff from 1991 to 1993.


1627565215627.png


PA-5977 General Abdul Waheed
NI (M), S Bt
12 January 1993 - 12 January 1996

General Abdul Wahid was born on 20 March 1937 and got commission on 18 October 1959. General Wahid Kakar is remembered for starting the Shaheen Nuclear Missile Project. He was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 12 January 1993 and held the office till 12 January 1996.


1627565300492.png


PA-6399 General Jehangir Karamat
NI (M), S Bt
12 January 1996 - 7 October 1998

General Jehangir Karamat got commission on 14 October 1961. General Karamat is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, U.S.A. He was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 12 January 1996 and held the office till 7 October 1998.


1627565390246.png



PA-6920 General Pervez Musharraf
NI (M), S Bt
7 October 1998 - 29 November 2007

General Pervez Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India. He got commission from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on 19 April 1964. In 1998 he was promoted to General and took over as the Chief of Army Staff and he had been holding this office till November 2007.


1627565475281.png



PA-12850 General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani
NI (M), HI
29 November 2007 - 29 November 2013

General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani was commissioned from Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul in Baloch Regiment in 1971. He has served as Director General Inter Services Intelligence. He was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 29 November 2007and held the office till 29 November 2013.


1627565757822.png



PA-17408 General Raheel Sharif
NI (M), HI(M)
29 November 2013 - 29 November 2016


General Raheel Sharif, NI (M), HI (M) hails from a martial stock. He is younger brother of Major Shabir Sharif, NH, SJ and Capt Mumtaz Sharif, Sbt. He was commissioned in Oct 1976 in 6th Battalion, The Frontier Force Regiment in which his elder brother had embraced Shahadat. He was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 29 November 2013 and held the office till 29 November 2016
 
