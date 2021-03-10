Pakistan Army Chiefs

KCIE, CB, CBE, DSO, MC KCBAugust 1947 - Feburary 1948General Sir Frank Walter Messervy was born in 1893. He was commissioned in Indian Army during 1913 and joined 9 Hudson’s Horse, in 1914. When Pakistan came into being, he had a unique honour to serve as a First Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army from 15 August 1947 to 10 February 1948.(KCB, KCIE, CB, CBE, MC)February 1948 - April 1951General Sir Frank Walter Messervy was born on 3 September 1894. He was commissioned in British Army and served in both, First and Second World Wars. He remained second Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army from 11 February 1948 to 16 January 1951.HJ, NPk, HPk (C-in-C)17 January 1951 - 26 October 1958Field Marshal General Muhammad Ayub Khan was born on 14 May 1907. He was selected for Royal Military Academy SandHurst in 1922 and got commission on 2 Feb 1928. He joined 1st Battalion of the 14 Punjab Regiment (Sherdil), later known as 5 Punjab Regiment. He was made Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army on 17 January 1951, succeeding General Sir Douglas Gracey, thus becoming the first native Pakistani General to hold this prestigious position.HJ, HPk, HQA, MBE, (C-in-C)27 October 1958 - 17 September 1966General Muhammad Musa was born on 20 November 1908. He got commission from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on 1 February 1935. He was posted to 6th Royal Battalion, the 13th Frontier Force Rifles as a Platoon Commander in 1936. He served with distinction in Pakistan Army and rose to the rank of Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Armed Forces from 1 April 1957 to 17 September 1966.HPk, HJ, SPk18 September 1966 - 20 December 1971General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan was born on 4 February 1917. He got commission in British Army on 15 July 1939. He remained Chief of Army Staff from 18 September 1966 to 20 December 1971.PA-457 General Gul HassanSQA, SPkActing C-in-C20 December 1971- 21 January 1972C-in-C22 January 1972 - 2 March 1972General Gul Hassan was born on 9 June 1921. He got Commission on 22 February 1942. He commanded 1 Armed Division and remained Chief of General Staff before he was appointed acting Commander-in-Chief on 20 December 1971. He was appointed Commander-in-Chief on 22 January 1972 till his retirement on 3 March 1972.