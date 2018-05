Pakistan Army Chief, DG ISI held meeting with UAE crown Prince

21 May, 2018

DUBAI - His Highness, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army Chief, in UAE on Sunday, to explore paths of reinforcing collaboration in the defence sector.The meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace, saw the two sides reviewing ways of advancing bilateral relations, and exchanging views on an array of regional and international issues of common concern.Sheikh Mohamed and General Qamar exchanged Ramadan greetings and bests wishes for their two nations.The meeting was also attended by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.