Pakistan Army APC Inventory

Stryker is a family of eight-wheel-drive combat vehicles, transportable in a C-130 aircraft, being built for the US Army by General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada (formerly General Motors Defense) and General Dynamics Land Systems Division of USA.



Stryker is based on the GDLS Canada LAV III 8×8 light armoured vehicle, in service since early 2001. The LAV III is itself a version of the Piranha III built by Mowag of Switzerland, now part of GDLS - Europe.





Fabrication and final assembly of the vehicles is being shared among plants at Anniston, Alabama; Lima, Ohio; and London, Ontario.



The Stryker brigade combat team (SBCT) combines the capacity for rapid deployment with survivability and tactical mobility. The Stryker vehicle enables the team to manoeuvre in close and urban terrain, provide protection in open terrain and transport infantry quickly to critical battlefield positions. The eight-wheeled Stryker is the first new military vehicle to enter service into the United States Army since the Abrams tank in the 1980s.



The contract for the US Army's interim armoured vehicle (IAV) was awarded in November 2000. The vehicles form the basis of six brigade combat teams. The contract requirement covers the supply of 2,131 vehicles. Deliveries of Stryker infantry carriers began in April 2002. A seventh SBCT has subsequently been planned and the requirement raised to 2,691. To October 2009, the US Army's seven separate Stryker brigades had received 2,988 new Stryker vehicles.



Initial operational test and evaluation began in May 2003 with the Arrowhead Lightning II exercise. Since 2003, the vehicles have undergone over six million miles in service through two Operational Iraqi Freedom rotations, demonstrating a combined fleet operational readiness rate of 96%. In November 2003, the Stryker entered operational service with the US Army, with the first Stryker SBCT, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, following its deployment to Iraq. The second SBCT, 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was deployed to Iraq in September 2004. The third SBCT, the 172nd, deployed in July 2005.



Contracts for 328 vehicles to form the 4th Brigade were placed in March / June 2004 for delivery during 2005 and 2006, and for 423 vehicles for the 5th Brigade in February 2005 with deliveries in 2006-07. 306 Strykers were ordered in April 2006, 103 in July 2006 and 109 in October 2006. 615 Stryker vehicles were ordered in August 2008 for delivery by 2011. The Pennsylvania Army National Guard's 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, the only National Guard SBCT, deployed to Iraq in February 2009. The 5th Stryker Brigade is scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan in summer 2009, the first SBCT to do so.



The first US Air Force Stryker unit made its first deployment in Iraq in August 2005.



In March 2009, a contract worth $4.8m to produce 805 Stryker driver enhancement kits was awarded to JWF Defense Systems by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada. The deliveries were completed between April and June 2009.



On 9 October 2009, the US Army TACOM signed a contract worth $647m with General Dynamics Land Systems for the supply of 352 Stryker vehicles. The deliveries are expected in July 2010.



Order and deliveries



In December 2008, the Iraqi Government requested the foreign military sale (FMS) of 400 Stryker infantry carrier vehicles.



During March 2009, the Stryker medical evaluation vehicle (MEV), the new ambulance variant was deployed by the US Army. According to an army transformation strategy, 30 MEVs were delivered to the 3rd Infantry Division's 3rd Heavy Brigade Combat Team to be deployed in the Middle East. The vehicle was on display at the Garfield Circle, Washington DC on March 23-24, 2009.



In July 2009, the US Army TACOM awarded a contract worth $55.2m to General Dynamics Land Systems to reset 330 Stryker infantry combat vehicles. Under this contract, the Stryker vehicles returning from Operation Iraqi Freedom will be serviced, repaired and modified, returning them to a like-new condition before further deployment.



Stryker variants



Stryker variants include the M1126 infantry carrier vehicle (ICV) and the M1128 mobile gun system (MGS).



There are eight configurations of the ICV include M1135 nuclear, biological, chemical reconnaissance vehicle (NBC RV); M1134 anti-tank guided missile (ATGM); M1133 medical evacuation vehicle (MEV); M1129 mortar carrier (MC); M1132 engineer squad vehicle (ESV); M1130 command vehicle (CV); M1131 fire support vehicle (FSV); and the M1127 reconnaissance vehicle (RV). They have parts commonality and self-recovery abilities and are equipped with a central tire-inflation system.



The reconnaissance vehicle is fitted with the Raytheon long-range advanced scout surveillance system (LRAS3). The system includes a second-generation horizontal technology initiative (HTI) thermal imager, day TV and eyesafe laser rangefinder. The US Army is to enhance the system by lengthening the sensor mast to 10m, increasing the range to 10km.



The mortar carrier (MCV-B) entered service in August 2005. The MCV-B's 120mm mortar is mounted inside the vehicle and fires through doors that swing open at the top of the vehicle. As well as the mounted mortar, the vehicle carries a second mortar which has to be unloaded before firing. The vehicle has a digital fire control system and a crew of five.



The first of 17 LRIP nuclear, biological, chemical reconnaissance vehicle (NBC RV) variants was delivered in December 2005. The system can collect and automatically integrate contamination information with vehicle navigation and meteorological sensor data and then transmit digital warning messages to other forces.



The US Army placed a contract for 33 medical evacuation vehicles (MEV) in September 2007. The MEV can accommodate up to six patients and a medical team. Deliveries are to be completed by 2010.



Infantry carrier vehicle



The Stryker is a full-time four-wheel drive, selectively eight-wheel drive, armoured vehicle weighing approximately 19t. The vehicle can attain speeds of 62mph on metalled roads and has a maximum range of 312 miles.



The basic infantry carrier vehicle (ICV) provides armoured protection for the two-man crew and a squad of nine infantry soldiers. The basic hard steel armour is augmented by applique panels of lightweight ceramic / composite armour produced by a team led by IBD / Deisenroth Engineering of Germany.



The armour provides integral all-round 14.5mm protection against machine gun rounds, mortar and artillery fragments. In Iraq, in January 2004, Stryker vehicles were outfitted with a 'cage' of slat armour, which encircles the vehicle about 18in from the main body, as protection against rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).



In March 2005, United Defense (now BAE Systems Land and Armaments) was awarded a contract to provide 289 full-vehicle add-on reactive armour kits for the Stryker, to be delivered between September 2005 and October 2006.



The ICV has a protector remote weapon station, from Kongsberg Protech of Norway, with a universal soft mount cradle, which can mount either a 0.50-caliber M2 machine gun, MK19 40mm grenade launcher or MK240 7.62mm machine gun. It is also armed with four M6 smoke grenade launchers.



In August 2005, Kongsberg awarded BAE Systems a contract to supply the TIM1500 640×480 uncooled thermal imaging camera for the remote weapon station.



The vehicle's commander has an FBCB2 (force XXI battle command brigade and below) digital communications system that allows communication between vehicles through text messaging and a map network, as well as with the battalion. The map shows the position of all vehicles on the battlefield and the commander can mark the position of enemy forces on the map which can then be seen by other commanders. FBCB2, 'the tactical internet', includes the Raytheon AN/TSQ-158 enhanced position location reporting system (EPLRS).



The Stryker driver has three M-17 periscopes and a DRS Technologies AN/VAS-5 driver's vision enhancer (DVE). The vehicle commander has seven M45 periscopes and a thermal imager display with video camera.



In February 2009, BAE Systems was awarded a production contract for the Check-6 thermal imaging driver's rear-view camera (DRVC) system for the Stryker ICV. The system is fitted to the vehicle's taillight housing. Deliveries began in April 2009.



Stryker mobile gun system



Eight pre-production Stryker mobile gun systems were delivered to the US Army between July 2002 and March 2003. Low-rate initial production (LRIP) of 72 additional mobile gun variants is underway at General Dynamics Anniston facility. The first was delivered in December 2005.



The MGS entered service with the US Army in May 2007, with the first operational deployment to Iraq with the 4th brigade, 2nd Division. By November 2007, three Stryker brigades had received the MGS. A production contract for 62 vehicles was placed in August 2008.



Stryker MGS was selected by the Canadian Army, which planned to acquire 66 systems to replace Leopard 1 tanks. However it was decided to acquire surplus Leopard 2 tanks instead.



The Stryker mobile gun system variant consists of the basic vehicle with a General Dynamics Land Systems fully stabilised shoot-on-the-move low-profile turret. The turret is armed with a M68A1E4 105mm cannon with muzzle brake and an M2 0.50-calibre commander's machine gun.



The Stryker mobile gun system can fire 18 rounds of 105mm main gun ammunition, 400 rounds of 0.50-calibre ammunition and 3,400 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Curtiss-Wright Corp's Vista Controls supplies the fully automated ammunition loading and replenishing system. Two M6 smoke grenade launchers are also fitted.



The mobile gun system has the same C4ISR communications and driver's vision equipment as the ICV, but the gunner has three periscopes and a compact modular sight with dual field of view day and thermal channels. The MGS also has detectors for nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.



An advantage to the brigade combat teams in having the mobile gun vehicle of the same Stryker family of vehicles is the commonality across the entire capability and the reduced logistics requirement.



The Stryker mobile gun does not require a track-vehicle mechanic as would be required for example for the deployment of an M-8 mobile armoured gun system.



Transportation



Stryker can be transported on the ground using trucks or by air on C-17, C-5 and C-130 aircraft. The C-5 and C-17 aircraft can carry seven and four Strykers respectively.



The C-130H can fly safely carrying a maximum 38,000lb load for up to 1,000nm. The Stryker's weight, 36,240lb, and size are within the payload limit of the C-130H. The C-130 can operate from smaller airfields in more remote locations. All configurations of the Stryker can disembark from the C-130 in combat-ready status















The BTR-80 8x8 armoured personnel carrier, manufactured by the Arzamas machinery Construction Plant of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, is intended to carry personnel on the battlefield and provide close fire support. It can also carry out reconnaissance, combat support and patrol missions.



It entered service with the Russian Army in the late 1980s and has since been used in a number of military conflicts, including UN peacekeeping operations.





The vehicle is in production and the Russian Army ordered 100 in 2006. The vehicle is also in service with the Ukraine and has been sold to Hungary, Turkey, Macedonia and Bangladesh.



BTR-80 variants and developments



The following vehicles have also been developed from the basic BTR-80 armoured personnel carrier: BREM-K armoured recovery and repair vehicle; BMM armoured ambulance vehicle; RkhM-4-01 radiation and chemical reconnaissance vehicle; and 2S23 Nona SVK 120mm self-propelled gun, in service with the Russian Army since 1990.



An enlarged version, the BTR-90 with improved armour protection, has been developed. The BTR-90 has a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and is capable of mounting a launcher for the Konkurs anti-tank missile system. BTR-90 entered production in May 2008.



In July 2005, Bumar, a Polish company, was awarded a contract by the Iraqi Ministry of Defence for 98 reconditioned, ex-Hungarian Army BTR-80 APCs. The first three vehicles, which were newly built by Nikolayev of Ukraine, were delivered in September 2006. Delivery of the reconditioned vehicles will begin in 2007.



Bangladesh ordered a further 60 BTR-80 APC vehicles for use in UN peacekeeping missions. Deliveries completed in April 2006.



Fully amphibious design



The fully amphibious BTR-80 is equipped to carry ten personnel: commander, driver/mechanic, gunner and seven troops. There are seven ball-swivel firing ports in the vehicle hull, four on the right and three on the left side of the vehicle, as well as ports in the upper hatches of the firing compartment. The hatches have armoured doors and are situated on both sides of the vehicle.



The BTR-80 is fitted with NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protection system, automatic firefighting system, camouflage devices, bilge pumps and a self-recovery winch.



Armament



BTR-80 personnel carrier has a BPU-1 turret machine gun mount, which houses 14.5mm KPTV and 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine guns.



The 14mm gun has a full 360° traverse with an elevation of 60° for improved effectiveness in air defence. The range of this gun is 2km. The range of the 7.62mm gun is 1.5km.



Ammunition load for the KPVT machine gun is 500 rounds, with 2,000 rounds for the PKT machine gun.



There are six smoke grenade dischargers, three fitted either side of the main gun.



Propulsion



The vehicle is powered by a 7,403 four-stroke, eight cylinder liquid cooled diesel engine, which provides 260hp. It is capable of a maximum speed of 80km/h on paved road and 9km/h when afloat. Fuel endurance range is 600km on roads.



BTR-80K commander APC



The BTR-80K is intended to enable the infantry battalion commander to command sub-units and maintain communications with headquarters. It is based on the BTR-80, with the same 14.5mm and 7.62mm machine guns, but has a number of extra systems necessary for this mission.



These include: two VHF-173 radio sets, antenna device set for UHF antenna, IFF automatic interrogator, TNA-4 navigational aid, PAB- 2M artillery periscope aiming ring, TNP-165A night vision sight and TSh-4 interphone headsets with GVSh-T-13 head and chest set.



BTR-80A/80S



On the BTR-80A (in service since 1994) and BTR-80S, the standard BTR-80 turret is replaced with a modular armaments system. The BTR-80A is fitted with a 30mm 2A72 automatic gun and 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun.



The 30mm gun has a maximum firing rate of 330 rounds a minute and can fire AP-T (armour piercing - tracer), HEF-I (high-explosive fragmentation - incendiary) and HE-T (high-explosive - tracer) rounds.



The BTR-80S is equipped with 14mm KPVT machine gun and 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun. For both these modifications, the armament system can be altered to fit customer requirements. The armament sighting system is manual. The fire control system includes a dual magnification day sight and x5.5 night sight.





