Anti Aircraft Guns



The different types of AAA guns are :



1. 12.7 mm

Basic AA gun, deployed on MBT, APC's, SP Arty (M-109) and tripods.



2. 14.5 mm

AA Gun deployed on tripods and some Vehicles.



3. 35 mm

Mated with Sky Guard radar, it can intercept missiles (GDF-007 version). Radar can control two guns and two SAMs simultaneously.

Radar range 20,000 m

Radar altitude 3000-4000 m for guidance of cannon

Radar altitude 3000-4000 m for guidance of SAM



4. 37 mm / 40 mm



Single or twin barreled. Ranges/altitude similar to Oerlikon 35mm. Reported to have been mated with a radar just like GDF-007.



5. 57 mm (not sure if in current use)

Altitude a bit higher than other AAA guns.





SAM's



1. Anza Mk I,II,III

Low altitude Shoulder Fired, IR Guided.

Range 5000 m

Altitude 4000 m



2. FIM-92 Stinger

Low altitude Shoulder Fired, IR Guided.

Range 7-8000 m

Altitude 3500 m



3. RBS-70

Low altitude Shoulder Fired, Laser Guided. Also Giraffe Radar can be connected to 9 launchers. So it can be radar guided also.

Range 8000 m

Altitude 5000 m



4. FN-6

Low altitude Shoulder Fired, IR Guided.

Range 6000 m

Altitude 3800 m



5. FM-90

Low altitude SP AD, Radar Guided

Range 15000 m

Altitude 6000 m

Click to expand...