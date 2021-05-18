Pakistan Armed forces to receive two million doses of Sputnik V - ARY News ..

What's new

Pakistan Armed forces to receive two million doses of Sputnik V

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1394560104024915968



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1394610975337287680



Before anybody derail the thread Vaccination is already open to civilians above 30 years .


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393852899562766338






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392835022323798025



((( May be this include serving soldier family members or retired personnel and their families or both )))



while Indian armed forces .

indianexpress.com

99% in armed forces have got first vaccine dose, 75% both

Nearly 75 per cent have been given both doses.
indianexpress.com


theprint.in

Fighting Covid? Learn from the armed forces as nearly 100% personnel vaccinated already

At a time when the rest of the country is struggling on the Covid vaccination front, over 97% defence personnel have received the first dose and nearly 76% have got both the shots.
theprint.in
 
