Pakistan Armed forces to receive two million doses of Sputnik V - ARY News ..

Before anybody derail the thread Vaccination is already open to civilians above 30 years .
((( May be this include serving soldier family members or retired personnel and their families or both )))
while Indian armed forces .
99% in armed forces have got first vaccine dose, 75% both
Nearly 75 per cent have been given both doses.
indianexpress.com
Fighting Covid? Learn from the armed forces as nearly 100% personnel vaccinated already
At a time when the rest of the country is struggling on the Covid vaccination front, over 97% defence personnel have received the first dose and nearly 76% have got both the shots.
theprint.in
